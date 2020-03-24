A day after Gov. Kate Brown ordered Oregonians to stay home “to the maximum extent possible” to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Central Oregon law enforcement agencies are divided in how they plan to enforce the unprecedented rule.
Officials for two of the region’s largest law enforcement agencies, Redmond Police Department and Bend Police Department, say their officers will prioritize educating the public about the new restrictions, which ban nonessential and recreational gatherings, and only make arrests as a last resort.
But Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson said his office won’t arrest violators. In a video posted to sheriff's office social media accounts Monday, Nelson said his office would “approach the order from an education standpoint.”
“We will educate and encourage voluntary compliance and will not arrest or cite anyone based on the governor’s order,” Nelson said in a video posted Monday .
Brown's executive order is the latest set of restrictions intended to reduce person-to-person interaction and slow transmission of the highly contagious respiratory and potentially fatal COVID-19.
Businesses that fail to comply with the order can be closed until they demonstrate compliance. People caught violating it may be charged with a Class C misdemeanor.
Bend Police Chief Jim Porter said having every agency following the same plan is crucial to public health.
"It was a statewide plan developed by the governor, who has the best and most-recent information," Porter said. "And if local entities decide to deviate from the plan and implement their own solutions, it puts the entire state at risk of not being able to minimize the spread of the virus.
"It's just so important that we all follow the same plan because if we don't it has the potential of endangering everyone in the state."
Redmond Police Department issued a statement Tuesday saying essentially the same thing.
"RPD wants the public to be educated and aware of the Governor’s order and is seeking voluntary public compliance with this critically important order," wrote Lt. Curtis Chambers, department spokesperson. "However, enforcement will occur, and with it comes fines of up to $1,250 as well as up to 30 days in jail."
As sheriff, Nelson oversees the Deschutes County jail in addition to a patrol division.
Since the novel coronavirus outbreak began, the sheriff's office has focused on keeping the virus out of the jail, according to sheriff's spokesman Sgt. William Bailey. And a main component of this has been reducing the inmate population to only the most serious offenders.
Tuesday afternoon, the jail housed 214 inmates, down from a pre-outbreak average of about 290.
Asked if another agency would be permitted to transport a person arrested for violating the new executive order, Bailey said the agency would “strongly encourage” them not to.
(1) comment
Just another reason I’m grateful to be living in county jurisdiction...
