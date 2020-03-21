NBCSNW to air Blazers classics
NBC Sports Northwest will air 12 classic Portland Trail Blazers games over the next four weeks, starting with a broadcast of the 1977 NBA Finals at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Weekend games will replace the broadcasts of previously scheduled live Trail Blazers games that now are postponed because of the NBA shutting down indefinitely last week amid the coronavirus pandemic. Weekday games will air on the same dates as previously scheduled Blazers games.
The classic broadcasts will include nine NBA playoffs and NBA Finals matchups, along with Damian Lillard’s 61-point performance in January as well as Clyde Drexler’s near quadruple-double from 1986. Here is the classic games schedule:
• Sunday, 4 p.m.: 1977 NBA Finals
• Tuesday, 6 p.m.: 2019 NBA playoffs, Game 3 vs. Denver
• Wednesday, 6 p.m.: 2000 NBA playoffs, Game 5 vs. Utah
• Friday, 6 p.m.: Nurkic’s first game vs. Denver (March 28, 2017)
• March 29, 4:30 p.m.: 2011 NBA playoffs, Game 4 vs. Dallas
• March 30, 6 p.m.: 2019 NBA playoffs, Game 7 vs. Denver
• April 2, 6 p.m.: Clyde Drexler’s near quadruple-double (Jan. 10, 1986)
• April 5, 6 p.m.: Damian Lillard’s 61-point game (Jan. 20, 2020)
• April 7, 6 p.m.: 2014 NBA playoffs, Damian Lillard’s game-winner vs. Houston
• April 9, 6 p.m.: 1990 NBA Finals, Game 2 vs. Detroit
• April 13, 6 p.m.: 2019 NBA playoffs, Game 5 vs. Oklahoma City
• April 15, 6 p.m.: 1992 NBA playoffs, Western Conference finals Game 6 vs. Utah
— The Oregonian
