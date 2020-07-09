A $5.4 million revenue drop because of COVID-19 has forced the city of Medford to lay off 12 employees and leave seven other positions unfilled.
The employees were notified Monday and Tuesday and will be paid through July 15, with access to benefits through July 31.
Department directors will not receive future cost-of-living adjustments and step increases as part of the city’s cost-cutting efforts.
The $5.4 million represents 8.3% of the annual general fund revenue since the stay-in-place order went into effect March 27. The general fund represents about a third of the city’s $365 million biennial budget.
“All in all, there’s nothing good about it,” said City Council President Kevin Stine.
He said there had been hope that the federal government would send financial help to hard-hit cities to prevent cutbacks, but that appears unlikely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.