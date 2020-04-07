Sharon Wodja, the chief financial officer for the city of Bend, does not know how much revenue the city will lose due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nor does she know how severe the revenue reduction will be, or how long it could last.
But she does know this: Reductions are coming, and the city needs to plan for that.
“The most important thing is to know we are proactively trying to get ahead of it. Our goal is to look at ways to limit expenses across the city,” Wodja said. “We want to retain our workforce as long as possible.”
The city of Bend is operating under a two-year, $887.3 million budget approved in June.
Like other local governments around Central Oregon, the city is anticipating getting less money due to a statewide stay-at-home order that has shuttered businesses, kept people out of hotels and kept cars off the road.
But while fewer people are visiting and driving, it’s too soon to say how that will affect the city’s coffers.
“We’re going through and evaluating budget reduction proposals citywide,” Wodja said.
On a local level, that means the city is receiving less revenue from transient room tax — which is charged anytime someone rents a hotel room or short term rental — and from the state gas tax, which is charged at the gas pump.
A little under a third of the transient room tax revenue goes toward promoting tourism, Wodja said, while the rest goes toward supporting police and fire operations. Right now, projections show that if occupancy rates in hotels stay between 10% and 15%, the city can expect nearly a $3 million reduction in revenue by the end of the fiscal year in June.
There are too many unknowns to know what fewer people on the road will mean for the city’s gas tax revenue, which helps pay for street maintenance, said David Abbas, director of street and operations. But about 40% of the streets and operations budget comes from the gas tax, and reductions in the amount of revenue they will have to work with seem likely, Abbas said.
“Our goal is to continue improvement, but we’ll have to work with the revenues available to us,” Abbas said.
So far, there are no immediate financial impacts from COVID-19. The city has already signed contracts to do chip-and-slurry seals on roads for street preservation projects that were planned for 2020. The road department has taken advantage of quieter streets to mark new parking stall lines downtown, Abbas said.
But several questions remain. There is a fear that fewer people may be willing or able to pay property taxes in Deschutes County. If only 92% of people paid — which is what happened during the Great Recession — the city of Bend would see a $1.3 million shortfall in money that usually goes to support police, fire and street maintenance, Wodja said.
It is also unclear how much the city will lose in revenue that is usually garnered from things like municipal court fines and parking and traffic tickets. With municipal court activity slowed and fewer people driving, the guess would be that fewer people would be paying into this system.
And until more is known, the city is pressing pause on recruiting for new positions and evaluating existing positions that sit vacant.
The goal is for departments to present proposals on what projects can be cut sometime in June, Wodja said.
“We don’t want to have any layoffs,” Wodja said. “The quicker we can act, the quicker we can bring things in balance.”
