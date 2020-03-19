The Chris Young show scheduled for May 8 at Les Schwab Amphitheater has been canceled.
Refunds are available at the point of purchase.
Young canceled his tour schedule through May 10 due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, according to his Facebook page. The country star’s performance was set to be the first show of Les Schwab’s 2020 concert season.
Visit bendconcerts.com or call 541-312-8510 for more information.
