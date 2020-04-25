State child welfare agencies continue to see fewer reports of abuse and neglect during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But officials know the decrease doesn’t mean there is less abuse. It means the abuse is not being reported.
Reports to the state child abuse hotline have dropped by about 70%, from more than 700 calls a day to less than 300 a day in the last few weeks, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.
Because children are mostly isolated with their families through the pandemic, they are less likely to be seen by others, such as mandatory reporters at schools, who are required to report suspected abuse, said Oregon DHS spokesman Jake Sunderland.
“We are encouraging people to check in on families, offer support, if they can safely, and make sure that physical distancing does not mean social isolation,” Sunderland said.
The KIDS Center, a nonprofit child abuse intervention center in Bend, is adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic and only assisting with urgent and emergency cases, which is mandated by state law.
Over the past few weeks, the center had zero child abuse or neglect assessments.
“Within the first two to three weeks of everything being shut down, we experienced a total stoppage of referrals,” said Gil Levy, KIDS Center executive director.
Last week, the center started to see an increase and had seven assessments.
“We have seen a few more start to come in than came in during the first initial wave of the pandemic,” Levy said. “In the last couple of weeks, there’s been a little bit more stability in all of our systems that may have helped.”
In addition, Levy said, children must have encountered an adult who thought something was awry and decided to make a report.
The KIDS Center is bracing for a surge in cases when children encounter more adults after the pandemic passes. As of now, the center is lacking funding to handle the increase. Fundraising events had to be canceled this month due to the virus, and the center is actively seeking donations.
Levy said he hopes people take a moment this month, which happens to be Child Abuse Prevention Month, to consider supporting child welfare agencies like the KIDS Center.
“That’s really about raising awareness and getting our community mindful of the risks that exist for children and what safety nets are in our community to make sure children have caring adults looking out for them,” Levy said. “It’s important to take time each year and give it some thought.”
Mountain Star Relief Nursery, a nonprofit child abuse prevention organization in Central Oregon, is also facing a financial shortfall because of the virus.
Mountain Star had three fundraising events canceled in April and their largest fundraising event in August, which brings in 15% of its annual funding, is in jeopardy.
The organization is launching a different fundraising campaign, Keep Kids Safe, to make up for the canceled events.
“How are we going to be able to provide the much needed services we do if we can’t make ends meet?” said Kara Tachikawa, program director at Mountain Star.
Mountain Star staffers usually make home visits to families that are at a higher risk of abuse and neglect. Because of the virus, those meetings are now done over phone and video calls.
“We’ve been really lucky to have our staff be really creative as they approach how they continue to interact with families and provide the support our families need,” Tachikawa said.
Staffers at the Oregon Department of Human Services are also finding different ways to do investigations and assessments through the pandemic. More staff is working remotely and avoiding face-to-face contact, but the nature of the work has not been affected, said Sunderland, the agency spokesman.
“There have been no changes to screening rules, procedures or protocols during this time,” he said. “The same goes for Child Protective Services assessments. CPS safety assessments are happening in person in the field.”
Face-to-face visitation for parents and children at DHS offices have been suspended through April 30.
Although the way families are contacted has changed or been suspended, DHS staff recognizes the importance of regular interactions, even if it’s over the phone, Sunderland said.
“Our offices are open,” he said. “And our work goes on.”
