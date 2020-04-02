The Bulletin news staff is launching a "chat with the newsroom" Facebook Live streaming event every Monday through Friday at 10 a.m.
For a few moments each day, a Bulletin staffer will take questions and suggestions from viewers at www.facebook.com/bendbulletin. We'll detail the stories of the day and stories we are working on regarding COVID-19 coverage and other topics.
We also want to hear from our readers about our coverage. If you have a story suggestion, we'd like to hear about that, too — please comment on the Facebook Live stream.
In this time of homebound workers and social distancing, The Bulletin would like to extend this opportunity to get to know our staff and how we operate via this live streaming event. At the conclusion of the event, it will be posted on our Facebook page.
