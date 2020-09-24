Crook County School District could be the first Central Oregon district to bring middle and high school students back into classrooms on Oct. 5, due to an abrupt change in state school reopening rules.
On Thursday, the Oregon Department of Education informed school districts that it would no longer use county and state COVID-19 test positivity rates as a metric to reopen schools. That removes a major hurdle for bringing Crook County students in grades 4-12 back to classrooms — which could now happen as soon as Oct. 5, pending next week's COVID-19 numbers.
Previously, the state had to have a 5% test positivity rate or lower for three straight weeks to allow grades 4-12 in any part of the state to reopen, with an exception for some small rural schools.
The statewide positivity rate was above 5% during the past two weeks, according to Oregon Health Authority data. This prevented Crook County middle and high school, as well as fourth and fifth graders at Prineville's two larger elementary schools, from returning to classrooms, despite Crook County having low enough case counts and positivity rates to meet the other reopening metrics.
"This (new rule) makes the metrics issues easier," said Scott Cooper, chair of the Crook County School Board. "It was obvious the old metrics were never going to allow us to reopen."
The state stopped requiring a low test positivity rate due to wildfires throughout the state, which have decreased the amount of COVID-19 testing.
Crook County schools just need one more low week of COVID-19 case counts to bring back students in grades 4-12. The state requires 10 or fewer cases per 100,000 residents for three straight weeks to make that happen, and Crook County has had two weeks in a row below that measure.
COVID-19 cases in Deschutes and Jefferson counties are still far above this threshold.
But Cooper is still nervous that COVID-19 cases could spike in the county, spoiling the district's plans.
"Right now, things look OK … but we know this thing can change really fast," he said. "I’m worried about a second-wave surge, the effects of people crowding indoors, the fire impact."
The district will announce whether older students will return to classes on Monday, according to district spokesperson Jason Carr. By then, district leadership will have an official plan about whether students will be in classes full time or in a hybrid, partly online format, he said.
The hybrid plan is likely for middle and high school students, as state-mandated social distancing will be difficult to do inside the Crook County middle and high school buildings, Carr said.
Jason Mumm, a career and technical education teacher at Crook County High School, is excited to have students return to his classroom.
"The sooner we get kids back, the better," he said.
Both Carr and Cooper said district leadership were shocked by the state's sudden change in reopening rules. But Cooper said he had some sympathy for Oregon Department of Education leaders and staff despite their constantly shifting mandates.
"We are in uncharted waters, and I think we need to give each other a little grace to figure this out together," he said.
Sara Johnson, superintendent of Crook County School District, was unavailable for comment Thursday.
