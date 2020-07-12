As a record number of people become positive for COVID-19 in Deschutes County, health care providers are counting their stash of testing materials that have been in short supply since the onset of the pandemic.
At St. Charles Bend there’s a maximum of about two weeks worth of supplies available at a time when more people are being tested. Of critical concern is St. Charles Health Center’s ability to do rapid in-house testing.
Rapid result supplies are low, straining the hospital’s ability to test its own patients, said Lisa Goodman, a hospital spokeswoman. The hospital was given limited supply and doesn’t expect more to come any time soon.
“We estimate that we now have a two-week supply for (one kind of test) and a one-week supply (of the other brand), prompting us to change our criteria for who receives these rapid in-house tests,” Goodman said. “Otherwise, we continue to send specimens to the University of Washington, which is able to provide results within 48 to 72 hours.”
The skyrocketing growth of the virus highlights supply chain concerns about testing materials and calls into question the ability of medical facilities to meet the community’s needs. Coronavirus modelers say it’s important to test widely to forecast how prevalent the disease will become.
Modeling shows that at its current rate in Oregon, the estimated number of new daily infections will more than triple over the next four weeks, according to an Oregon Health Authority report released on Wednesday.
The model projects 110,600 cumulative infections statewide by July 30.
“It is a supply chain issue,” said Jonathan Modie, health authority spokesman. “It’s not just an Oregon issue; it’s a national issue.”
Inquiries to Summit Medical Group Oregon, Mosiac and High Lakes in Deschutes County were not returned.
Since March 5, St. Charles has tested 10,542 people, of which 167 came back positive, Goodman said. Since the end of June, Oregon began testing people with COVID-19 symptoms, regardless of severity.
On Friday, St. Charles had 11 patients diagnosed with COVID-19, and one of them was in the intensive care unit on a ventilator, according to the St. Charles Health System website.
Unlike other states where anyone can get tested, Oregon is not recommending testing for people who don’t have symptoms of COVID-19. Modie said testing people who don’t show symptoms can affect the accuracy of the testing data.
“You’ll get a false picture of the rate of infection,” he said. “You could get a lot of negative test results when there might be positive.”
The demand for testing materials has increased dramatically as the number of cases surged nationwide, Modie said. Texas, Florida and California are reducing Oregon’s testing supplies.
Lack of testing supplies comes at a time when Central Oregon experienced its first death from COVID-19, on Thursday, and a record number of cases are being reported.
On Saturday, there were 252 people who tested positive for the virus in Deschutes County, 163 in Jefferson County and 18 in Crook County. Statewide 11,851 people tested positive for the virus and 232 people who have died in Oregon, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
In Deschutes County 2% of those tested have COVID-19, compared to the statewide average of 4%. Malheur, Morrow, and Umatilla counties have the highest rates of infection than the statewide average at about 12-16%.
According to Covid ActNow, a data analysis website created by a multi-disciplinary team of technology experts and health care professionals, on average each person in Deschutes County with COVID-19 is infecting 1.18 other people, higher than the state average of 1.14 infection rate. If the trend continues, hospital systems can become overloaded.
Testing is a vital part of Oregon’s plan to combat the virus, according to state health officials. In May, the Oregon Health Authority estimated that 15,000 COVID-19 tests would be needed statewide per week.
The health authority could not say how many test kits it had. But supply chain issues are affecting access to testing materials over the next two months, Modie said.
“How this supply chain effort affects Oregon depends on our need and decreasing our need means heeding the requirements of face coverings and making sure people continue to physically distance at least 6 feet and hand wash frequently,” Modie said. “That will extend our supply.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.