After months of at-home and/or limited in-person learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students in Central Oregon's smaller school districts may be returning to classes as soon as mid-January.
Last week, Gov. Kate Brown ceded control of school reopenings to local school districts after setting strict reopening standards for months during the pandemic. Now, school district leaders — in collaboration with local health authorities, employee unions and their school board — can determine when their classrooms can reopen.
Two school districts, Crook County and Culver, have already set specific dates for the full-time return of their students. A third, Jefferson County, will begin forming its reopening strategy on Monday.
These districts will have to make some logistical changes to in-person schooling to ensure the safety of students and staff. But district leaders said they're ready to put in the time.
"We are so willing to do the work," said Stefanie Garber, Culver superintendent.
Students in Culver School District will likely resume full-time, in-person learning on Jan. 19, the day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Garber said. That date was chosen because it's more than two weeks after New Year's Day, leaving a large window for people to find out if they were exposed to COVID-19 during a holiday gathering, she said.
In November, nearly 94% of Culver families said they'd prefer full-time in-person learning in a district survey, Garber said. Since October, a majority of Culver's 649 students have attended limited in-person school for only two hours a day.
Culver district staff are already preparing for more students in buildings for longer hours, Garber said. For example, administrators are brainstorming new commuting patterns for students, so they don't huddle together in one entryway at the beginning and end of the school day.
To the east, Crook County School District has already hosted in-person classes for a majority of its students this fall — the only Central Oregon school district to do so.
However, the district's approximately 1,240 students at the middle and mainline high school have attended classes in a hybrid, half-online fashion since October. That's likely to change starting Jan. 26, when the district plans to resume full-time in-person school for middle and high schoolers, said Superintendent Sara Johnson. That's the first day of the second semester in Crook County.
State-mandated COVID-19 safety precautions will remain in place, even when students are in school all day, Johnson noted.
"It’s not like there won’t be masks or social distancing. We still have to do all that," she said. "But it’s time to try it with everyone in the building.”
To allow for smaller, more distanced classes, district staff are converting multiple spaces into classrooms. For example, riser seats were removed from Crook County Middle School's band room to fit in desks, Johnson said.
Central Oregon's other two smaller school districts did not yet have clear timelines on reopening as of Thursday afternoon.
Ken Parshall, superintendent of Jefferson County School District, wrote a note to parents on Wednesday. He promised district administrators would start working on a reopening strategy on Monday, when students return from winter break. Limited in-person instruction would resume in Jefferson County schools by Jan. 11, he wrote.
Jefferson County families should have more information on the reopening plan next week, Parshall wrote.
"We have been planning for this eventuality for months, and we will be able to communicate our reopening plans soon," he wrote.
Parshall could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Sisters School District had no recent information on its reopening plans on its website. A note from Superintendent Curt Scholl written Dec. 16 — a week before Brown's new reopening strategy — stated that Sisters Elementary would resume hybrid in-person learning on Jan. 11 after a week of online learning.
Sisters Elementary has been the only school in Deschutes County to be mostly open this fall.
Scholl did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
