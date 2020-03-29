A Sunriver couple was ready to come home last week from a missionary trip to an orphanage in Uganda but became stranded because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Uganda closed its borders and canceled all flights before Evan and Amanda Hollister could take their flight home.
Being stuck abroad put Amanda Hollister’s life in danger. She suffers from the chronic lung disease pulmonary fibrosis and has Type 1 diabetes.
“I’m running low on supplies, and the health care here is terrible,” she said Tuesday. “If I go to the hospital, I will die there.”
Fortunately for Amanda Hollister, she and her husband were able to get on a flight Friday, with the assistance of the U.S. Embassy in Uganda.
For a few days last week, the Hollisters were among about 14,000 Americans who found themselves stranded as nations restricted travel due to the virus.
U.S. officials are urging those still stranded to enroll in the U.S. Department of State’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, or STEP, to get alerts from embassies.
U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden are helping stranded Oregonians by asking the State Department to intervene.
Wyden’s staff in Oregon and Washington, D.C., has been in constant communication with about 75 Oregonians stuck abroad and with their loved ones who have emailed and called seeking help.
“Senator Wyden and his staff working on each of these cases are determined to get all those Oregonians home during this global pandemic by pressing the state department to provide both clear guidance and assistance in real-time to all Americans stranded overseas,” said Hank Stern, Wyden’s press secretary.
Karen White, a Bend resident who works in medical genetics, became stranded last week while on a trip to Guatemala with 15 other members of a weaving workshop and textile tour.
White left for the 12-day trip on March 7, when Guatemala had no cases of COVID-19. By March 13, the first case was announced. Guatemala shut down its border, closed nonessential businesses and banned public transportation.
“We were there for a week,” White said, “unable to travel in our little bus due to the travel ban.”
White and about half of her group were able to get on a chartered flight home March 23. The other half had to wait another day for a flight.
“We left for the airport as soon as curfew was lifted in the morning,” White said. “Chaos reigned, but we were able to get on the first to flights to Dallas.”
While she was stranded, White worried about the elderly people in her tour group. Many had preexisting medical conditions such as diabetes and thyroid issues.
“The local pharmacy sent our courier with medicine for those who ran out of their prescription medicines,” White said.
For the Hollisters, they are grateful to be home before Amanda Hollister desperately needed her medications.
The couple runs a store in Sunriver called Orphans Gift & Thrift Store, which supports a ministry in Uganda. Before the travel ban, the Hollisters were able to complete two weeks of work at the Uganda orphanage, including supplying medical aid to several children, building them a shower and farming more than three acres.
“We just really love these kids,” Amanda Hollister said. “This is what God called us to do.”
