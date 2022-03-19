Across Central Oregon school districts, many students and teachers are seeing each other’s full faces for the first time.
Oregon lifted its indoor mask mandate Saturday. Regional school districts followed suit, allowing students and teachers the option of whether to wear a facial covering to protect against coronavirus starting Monday.
For many, it was cause for celebration. The pandemic has left educators exhausted and prompted some to leave the profession.
Barnes Butte Elementary School Principal Taylor Trautman said the first day back at the Prineville school without masks was a “momentous occasion.”
“It’s the most enjoyable and incredible experience to see kids lit up with joy,” Trautman said.
Trautman became the school’s principal two weeks before the coronavirus pandemic started in March 2020. She has never worked in an Oregon school without wearing a mask.
“For me, it’s a completely new experience to interact with them,” she said. “It’s kind of like being a new mom, meeting your child.”
At the Culver School District, Superintendent Stefanie Garber beamed while walking into her office at Culver Elementary School on Monday morning, motioning to her maskless face. That day, students played volleyball and worked out in gym class, smiling, laughing and breathing hard. Outside, elementary school kids ran, played and hugged Garber as she walked the school grounds.
Sisters Middle School Principal Tim Roth stood outside his school and welcomed his students as they were dropped off, like he does most mornings. But this time, he traded grins and pointed fingers at his students as they walked inside maskless. He said, “It’s been a long two years.”
Not everyone left their masks at home, though. Some students and teachers are continuing to wear masks as a precautionary measure against the ongoing pandemic.
Madras High School Principal Brian Crook said that when he walked through the school on Monday, he noticed roughly 10% to 15% of the students were wearing masks.
Crook said Madras will support whatever decision students make when it comes to wearing masks. Crook said he advised teachers to keep a mask nearby in case they are near a student who chooses to wear a mask, encouraging teachers to offer to wear a mask if the student wishes.
“We’re all in for our kids here, and we’ll support everyone no matter what choice they make,” Crook said.
Melissa Wheeler, a Madras High English teacher, said some of her freshman students acted surprised when they saw their classmates’ full faces on Monday. Even she remarked that the students “look so different than you’d predict.”
Wheeler said she is choosing to continue donning a facial covering because her husband is immunocompromised. While she trusts the science backing the decision to make masks optional, she’s remaining cautious in case another strain of the virus arrives, she said.
Wheeler isn’t alone in wearing masks in Madras classrooms. She estimated that roughly a quarter of teachers were still wearing masks Monday. And she said some students were, too.
Wheeler noted that, for months, Jefferson County reported disproportionately high rates of coronavirus infections, ranking among the most infectious counties in the state per capita. She said the pandemic has hit hard in the homes of some of her students, particularly those who live in multigenerational households. She understands why her students might want to continue wearing masks to protect their older or medically vulnerable family members, she said.
“We did have deaths in our community. We did have people who got really really sick in our community,” she said, adding that for her, masks are “a way to show that we care about each other. This whole pandemic showed that some people have had to be more careful.”
But for now, the pandemic is seeming to abate. Oregon health officials declared an end to the emergency phase of the coronavirus pandemic on Friday amid a sharp statewide decline in cases. Cases have declined in Oregon for seven consecutive weeks. Last week, the state reported a 43% decline in daily cases compared to the previous week.
That’s welcome news for students hoping to remain in class maskless — students like Eli Nash, a fourth grader at Barnes Butte Elementary School.
Eli, 9, said on Monday that he noticed his classmates were acting nicer. He noticed that a student who’s usually quiet became more chatty, and his other classmates are “less tired and cranky.”
Although Eli said he’s glad masks are gone, he wants to be respectful to those students who choose to continue wearing masks. He said, “I wouldn’t make fun of them for wearing a mask. I know a lot of people who would, because there’s bullies in our class.”
Eli said he used to get headaches wearing masks in class all day, but those have gone away this week. He said he is able to focus more in class and can hear his teacher better. Now, he said, “Most of my headaches now are just from my sister when I get home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.