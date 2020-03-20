Bend-La Pine Schools will continue to offer free meals next week from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Ensworth Elementary School, Bend High School and La Pine High School, for kids up to age 18, according to a school district press release.
All three meal sites will also accept unused personal protection equipment, such as face masks, to go to St. Charles Health System and Central Oregon Emergency Operation Center, the release stated. A list of accepted items can be found on St. Charles' website.
Before the school closures due to COVID-19, next week was scheduled as spring break, so no free meals were initially planned for Bend-La Pine during that time.
More than 1,000 meals were served to students each day from Monday through Friday this week in the district, according to the press release.
Crook County School District announced Friday that starting March 23, it would start offering meals at 16 locations throughout the county, compared to only 10 for much of this week. For more information on the times and locations of the pickups, or for any other questions, call 541-447-7789 or 541-447-5664.
