You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Central Oregon school districts creating plans for remote learning during extended school closure

  • Updated
  • 0
Schools Closing (copy)
Buy Now

Students at Elk Meadow Elementary line up to load onto their bus shortly after school Friday, March 13, 2020 — the last day of school until at least April 29. The governor ordered all Oregon K-12 schools to close through April 28.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

Bend-La Pine Schools, Central Oregon's largest school district, hasn't revealed details of its plan to educate students remotely while public schools stay closed through at least April 28 to prevent the spread of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus.

The school district will start at-home learning for its nearly 18,650 students by April 1, but it won't inform families how that will look until Friday at the earliest, and possibly early next week, said Superintendent Shay Mikalson.

"There's a lot of work to be done," Mikalson said. "We'll describe what (the learning plans) look like shortly."

Redmond School District and Jefferson County School District were also still working on their plans for remote education as of Wednesday afternoon. Those two districts serve a combined 10,362 students.

Redmond School District staff will work through next week — which was originally spring break — to create a remote learning plan by April 1, said Superintendent Mike McIntosh. Most students won't have traditional graded assignments, with the exception of high school students who need credits so their transcripts don't have holes in them, he said.

“We’re concerned for high school seniors; they’re going to want to graduate," McIntosh said. "We want to make sure they’ll be eligible to do that.”

Like Redmond and Bend-La Pine, Jefferson County School District's leaders also expect to have a plan in place for students by April 1, although Superintendent Ken Parshall didn't have any details Wednesday.

"We are confident we can provide effective learning experiences for our students after Spring Break," Parshall wrote in an email.

According to Gov. Kate Brown's executive order Tuesday, all school districts must continue to pay staff and provide free meals to students during the closure. School districts must also provide child care for parents or guardians with certain jobs, such as first responders, emergency workers and health care professionals, the executive order stated.

Here is a rundown of every other Central Oregon school district's plan, some more detailed than others, to educate students remotely.

Crook County

Crook County School District, which serves more than 3,000 students, is planning on using the internet to keep educating its students. 

Each high school student already has a Chromebook — a laptop that runs Google's Chrome operating system — at home, said Superintendent Sara Johnson. Chromebooks, as well as iPads for kindergartners, will be sent to younger students districtwide using school buses, along with novels or paper packets of school work, she said.

The school district also recently spent about $50,000 on a new K-8 online curriculum called Imagine Learning in response to the closure, according to Johnson.

Crook County administrators are talking with local internet providers to help households that don't have internet access, Johnson said.

"Not having internet cannot be a barrier for kids," she said. "Whatever kids need to continue their learning, we’re going to make it happen.”

Johnson added that Crook County's teachers will also call each student at least once a week — twice a week for elementary students — to see how their at-home learning is going.

The school district's free meals program, which already has food pick-ups at 10 different locations, will add a couple others soon, including one near Powell Butte, according to Johnson.

Sisters

Sisters School District is still working out the details for at-home learning, but it had a "skeleton plan" as of Wednesday, said Superintendent Curt Scholl.

Unlike most local school districts that have a one-week spring break starting Monday, Sisters' spring break is two weeks long. Sisters staff will likely return to schools on April 6 to create a distance learning plan ready for students by April 8, Scholl said.

The school district is in the process of creating a webpage for families where they can reach assignments and other information, he said. Students in grades 5-12 already have district-issued Chromebooks, according to Scholl.

For families without internet access, the district will provide paper copies of assignments, Scholl said. It hasn't been determined whether these paper assignments will be sent through the mail, or whether families will travel to a location to pick them up.

"We’re confident in our ability to reach all those folks," Scholl said.

Culver

Once spring break ends March 30, Culver School District teachers will work on creating two weeks worth of assignments for every student, said Superintendent Stefanie Garber. Those assignments will be delivered by mail to students' homes every two weeks, as long as the closure lasts, she said.

Lunch delivery by school bus will be once a week, and only for students who qualify for free or reduced lunch, after March 31, Garber said. As of the 2018-19 school year, that encompasses 62% of the district's student population.

More details on Culver's revised free meal plan will come soon, according to Garber.

Reporter: 541-617-7854, jhogan@bendbulletin.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Quick Reference

REPORTED CASES

INTERNATIONAL CASES: 207,860

DEATHS: 8,657

UNITED STATES CASES: 7,038

U.S. DEATHS: 97

OREGON CASES: 75

OREGON DEATHS: 3

WASHINGTON COUNTY: 23

LINN COUNTY: 15

MARION COUNTY: 8

CLACKAMAS COUNTY: 6

DESCHUTES COUNTY: 6

BENTON COUNTY: 3

MULTNOMAH COUNTY: 3

JACKSON COUNTY: 2

LANE COUNTY: 2

UMATILLA COUNTY: 2

YAMHILL COUNTY: 2

DOUGLAS COUNTY: 1

KLAMATH COUNTY: 1

POLK COUNTY: 1

*as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 18

Sources: Oregon Military Department’s Office of Emergency Management, Centers for Disease Control and PreventionWorld Health Organization

FAQ

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19?

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.

The following symptoms — fever, cough and shortness of breath — may appear 2-14 days after exposure.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

IF I AM FEELING SICK WITH COVID-19 SYMPTOMS, WHAT SHOULD I DO?

Call your health care provider or the emergency room of your local hospital for medical advice if you develop symptoms, have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or if you live in or have recently been in an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

WHERE CAN I GET THE TEST FOR COVID-19?

If you are a close contact of someone with COVID-19 or you are a resident in a community where there is ongoing spread of COVID-19 and develop symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider and tell them about your symptoms and your exposure. They will decide whether you need to be tested, but keep in mind that there is no treatment for COVID-19 and people who are mildly ill may be able to isolate and care for themselves at home.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention