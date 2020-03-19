Central Oregon restaurants are still cooking food for the community

How safe is it to get takeout?

After interviewing dozens of restaurants, the verdict is in, it should be safe to order takeout and delivery during the Covid-19 shutdown. Most restaurant owners and managers assured that restaurant workers have always been careful about washing hands and disinfecting counters. Now they are in heightened mode. Those handling food wash their hands twice as much as before, between each meal prepared or more often. Gloves are changed after each order, or after 10 or 15 minutes.

Any employee who doesn’t feel 100%, no matter their symptoms, are not allowed to come in. Hand sanitizer is available where servers are handling or packing food.

Every one of the restaurants who are staying open are extremely concerned about the safety of their patrons. It seems that would be safer than if a friend or relative were cooking you a meal.