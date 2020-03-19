Central Oregon restaurants are still cooking food for the community (copy)

With the mandatory closure of restaurants, we may not be able to eat out, but we can still support our local restaurants and get some great food. This is by no means a complete list. Please call your favorite restaurant, or check their website or Facebook page for what they are offering and to see updates of menus, schedules and more. This is happening fast, you can expect changes in the coming days and weeks.
Most will come out to your car for curbside service. It would be good to call the restaurant when you arrive. Some offer delivery. Check Grubhub, DoorDash, UberEats, and Bend TakeOut for delivery.
Fine dining take and make:
Bos Taurus— 163 NW Minnesota, 541-241-2735, bostaurussteak.com, Scheduled pickup
Bos Taurus will have a Take Away menu for salads, sides and entrees. You can order one of their quality steaks from the butcher menu. Each is vacuum sealed and comes with seasonings, steak butter and proper cooking instructions from Chef George Morris. You must order by noon and will receive a call to schedule pickup between 4 and 6 p.m.
Never before available for takeout:
Joolz — 916 NW Wall Street, joolzbend.com, 3 to 7 p.m., 541-388-5094
Meals for two to 10 people , starting at $25 per person. Moussaka, chicken bowls, etc. Hibiscus Margarita and Oregon Pear Drop drink mixers are offered for the Joolz experience. Delivery may be available.
Would you like wine with that?
Tim Garling’s Jackalope Grill — 750 NW Lava Road, 541-318-8435 jackalopegrill.com, 4:30 p.m. to close
Fine French food, from escargots a la Bourguignon to Cascade Farms Pork Osso Bucco and Tart Tartin. You can get 15% off also order a bottle of wine from their glass-pour list.
Marcello’s Home from Marcello’s Cucina Italiana — 57031 Ponderosa Road, Sunriver, 541-593-8300
Curated menu of local favorites, online ordering. No-contact delivery to Sunriver Home Owner’s Association Properties. Curbside pickup for all others. Wine delivery at retail pricing.
Jackson’s Corner — 845 NW Delaware and 1500 NE Cushing Drive, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., 541-647-2198 and 541-382-1751
Full menu is available: prepackaged soups, salad dressings, fresh bread, pastries and more. Beer and wine available.
Beer and wine:
Broken Top Bottle Shop — 1740 NW Pence Lane, Bend, BTBSBend.com, noon to 8 p.m., 541-728-0303
Call in orders — Full menu with daily features of family-style meals $15 to $40 per item for a serving for 4. Beer cans and bottles, wine and cider are available.
Hideaway Tavern Bend — 939 SE 2nd St., full menu, growlers and bottled beers, hideawaytavernbend.com, 541-312-9898
Hideaway Tavern Redmond—507 SW 8th St., full menu, growlers and bottled beers, hideawaytavernredmond.com, 541-5256-5989
Currents at the Riverhouse — 3075 N Highway 97, currentsbend.com, offering brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 8 p.m., 541-389-8810
Limited menus available on website, call to order. Growler fills. Curbside pickup. Gift certificates available at the front desk.
Sunriver Brewing — 57100 Beaver Dr, full menu and growlers, Sunriver, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., 541-593-3007
Sunriver Brewing Galveston Pub —1005 NW Galveston, full menu and growlers, 541-408-9377
Don’t miss the Bloody Mary or mimosa:
The Victorian Cafe — 1404 NW Galveston Ave., victoriancafebend.com, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 541-382-6411
Burritos with side of hollandaise, grill items, omelets, sandwiches, private label Vic cha.m.pagne and Proud (Bloody) Mary kits available.
Better dining:
Zydeco Kitchen and Cocktails— 919 NW Bond St., zydecokitchen.com, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 9:30 p.m., 541-312-2899,
Bistro 28 — 61615 Athletic Club Drive, bistro28.com, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., 541-728-0065
Full menu and adding fa.m.ily meal packages. Gift cards are available.
Greg’s Grill — 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, www.gregsgrill.com. 11 a.m. — 7p.m., 541-382-2200
Full menu call to order. Gift cards by phone and mail. Curbside pickup. Spend over $50 delivery is free within Bend limits.
Red martini — 509 SW 6th St, Redmond, Tuesday through Saturday, 4 to 8 p.m., 541-504-6424
Fine dining menu from Maple Whiskey Meatballs to Bison Haché. Delivery possible in Redmond and Eagle Crest. Call to order or for gift certificates.
Trattoria Sbandati— 1444 NW College Way, trattoriasbandati@gmail.com Scheduled pickup
Farro and Minestrone soup ($8), 16 oz Ragu Bolognese or Chiantigiana Sauce ($30) (use with your pasta) and any quantity of meatballs ($4 each). Email your order and include your phone number. Email to buy Gift Cards.
Barney Prine’s Steakhouse— 389 NW 4th St., Prineville, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., 541-447-3333
Full menu, call to order. Curbside pickup
Washington Dining & Cocktails— 900 NW Mt. Washington, noon to 8 p.m., 541-640-8257
Takeout menu of favorites dishes from Drake and Washington. Free delivery. Loyalty program. Receive $15 for each $50 spent on gift cards, order online or call.
Delivery from an app:
Chi Chinese & Sushi —70 NW Newport Ave., benchchi.com , 4 to 9 p.m., 541-323-3931
Full menu of Sushi and Chinese food. Order from Chi Chinese & Sushi Bar app, from online, call or text. Curbside pickup
Family dinners and bulk meals:
Bethlyn’s Global Fusion— 1075 NW Newport Ave., www.bethlynsglobalfusion.com, scheduled pickup, 541-325-6297 (text)
Family style meal kits feed five. Crab Enchiladas, Seared Salmon with Truffle Crea.m., and more. See Facebook page for full menu. Priced between $45 and $75. Text Bethlyn @541-325-6297 3 hours in advance to arrange pickup.
The Depot Cafe, Sisters— 250 W Cascade Ave, 541-549-2572
Family style dinners like curry, meat bolognese, and soups that could be stored in the refrigerator. Contactless delivery weekly Wednesday and Thursday with $20 minimum. Email pa.m.@sistersdepot.com for menu and ordering.
Riff Craft Food and Beverage taproom —Box Factory, pickup 5 to 7 p.m., 541-312-9330
Family Meal Kits Grab and Go serves 4 $30 Reheat at home different meals every few days. like Coffee-rubbed brisket, brussell sprouts spiraled zucchini and carrot salad. Also offering Cold brew, beer, cider or Kombucha beverage kits for $12.
Ethnic foods
Pflücke Grillhaus & Biergarten—2747 NW Crossing Drive, pflucke.com, Tuesday - Sunday, noon to 9 p.m., 541-241-0224
This brand new Bavarian influenced restaurant will have takeout and delivery to Northwest Crossing. Their menu has been adapted for takeout. The owners are hoping that you can experience their culinary warmth and community even though you may not have been in the restaurant.
Baltazar’s Seafood Restaurant—1455 SE Knoll Ave., 4:30 to 8 p.m., 541-382-6622
Call to order, full menu available. Search yelp for menu.
Pho Viet Cafe —1326 NE 3rd St., phovietandcafe.com, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. except Thursday, 541-382-2929
Full menu is online. Call to order.
All Hola locations-Downtown, Eastside, Old Mill, Sunriver, Redmond, Ca.m.p Sherman, see website for phone numbers and addresses, holabend.com. 12p.m. to 8 p.m.
Full discounted menu. Curbside pickup. Delivery through Door Dash and Uber Eats.
Barrio— 915 NW Wall St, 541-389-2025, bariobend.com 11a.m. to 8p.m.
Downtown or truck at On Tap take out and delivery, full menu. Order online or call.
Diego’s Spirited Kitchen— 447 SW 6th Street, Redmond, 541-316-2002, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Call to order, full menu.
Wild Rose— 150 NW Oregon Ave., 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., 541-382-0441
Call to order, please call back if line is busy.
Kebaba restaurant — 1004 NW Newport Ave., kebaba.com, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., 541-318-6224
Full menu. Online ordering or call. Pickup and curbside. Delivery through Bend Take Out.
Noi Thai Cuisine — 550 NW Franklin Ave, noithaicuisine.com, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 541-647-6904
Phone in or free delivery in-house within city limits. Full menu. Bend take out. Gift cards online.
Breakfast and Lunch:
Chow— 1110 NW Newport Ave., chowbend.com, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 541-728-0256
Offering a limited menu of Chow favorites with a free cup of Sisters Coffee. Pickup at bar or curbside. Gift cards available by phone or in person.
Cafe Sintra — 1024 NW Bond St., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 541-382-8004
Cafe Sintra Sunriver, 7 NW Ponderosa Road, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 541-593-1222
Full menu at both restaurants including coffee.
Nancy P’s Cafe and Bakery—1054 NW Milwaukee Ave, nancyps.com, Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., 541-322-8778
Full menu, quiches, frittata, (call in advance) pockets, and pastries. Fa.m.ily style breakfast or lunches available. Delivery possible.
Rockin Daves Bistro & Backstage Lounge— 661 NE Greenwood, rockindaves.com, 7a.m.-2p.m. and 4p.m.-8p.m., 541-318-8177
Order by phone or online for breakfast and lunch. “Weakly” special dinners. Pick up window.
Lemon Tree— 718 NW Franklin, limited menu but can make requests, Bloody Mary mix available, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 541-241-5306.
Sunny Yoga— 2748 NW Crossing Dr., sunnyyogakitchen.com, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 541-678-3139
Full menu. Curbside pickup. Gift cards by phone or in person.
Need bread?
Sparrow Bakery Northwest Crossing—2748 NW Crossing Dr., the sparrowbakery.net, 541-647-2323
Sparrow Bakery Scott Street—50 SE Scott St, 541-330-6321
They have been running out of bread but you can ensure weekly bread availability with a bread subscription. Once a week Monday deliveries. Full menu available. Order options: Online ordering, call, Bend Take out or Uber Eats.
Confirmed Open - focusing on takeout (delivery through services)
For hours and details, check Facebook or call the restaurant:
Active Culture, Aloha Cafe, Baldy’s Barbecue, Bellatazza, Bend o’ Bento- 541-323-3357 Curbside pay and pickup starting at 10:30 a.m.; BendPizzaKitchen (BPK)-free delivery over $25; Bogey’s Burgers, Cafe Yumm, Cibelli’s NY Pizza, Croutons, Spork, Hop & Brew - Sisters; Kefi Fast Fresh Mediterranean, 541-797-6554; Laughing Planet, Longboard Louis, Los Jalapeños, Martolli’s of Sisters, Mod Pizzas, Mother’s Cafes, Poke Row — 2735 NW Crossing Dr, 541-306-6796, www.pokerow.com 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Salud Raw Food - 541-678-5368, saludrawfood.com 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Spoons- Sisters
