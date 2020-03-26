With the mandatory closure of restaurants, we may not be able to eat out, but we can still support our local restaurants and get some great food. This is by no means a complete list. Please call your favorite restaurant, or check their website or Facebook page for what they are offering and to see updates of menus, schedules and more. This is happening fast, you can expect changes in the coming days and weeks.
Most will come out to your car for curbside service. It would be good to call the restaurant before you arrive. Some offer delivery. Check Grubhub, DoorDash, UberEats, and Bend TakeOut for delivery.
If you want to support Central Oregon bars and restaurants, but aren’t planning to pick up food or beverages, you can purchase gift certificates to use in the future or to give to someone in need.
Fine dining take and make:
Bos Taurus — 163 NW Minnesota, bostaurussteak.com, scheduled pickup, 541-241-2735.
Bos Taurus will have a Take Away menu for salads, sides and entrees. You can order one of their quality steaks from the butcher menu. Each is vacuum sealed and comes with seasonings, steak butter and proper cooking instructions from Chef George Morris. You must order by noon and will receive a call to schedule pickup between 4 and 6 p.m.
Never before available for takeout:
Joolz — 916 NW Wall Street, joolzbend.com, Wednesday through Saturday, 4 to 7:30 p.m., 541-388-5094.
Meals for two to 10 people starting at $25 per person. Moussaka, chicken bowls, etc. Hibiscus Margarita and Oregon Pear Drop drink mixers are offered for the Joolz experience. Delivery may be available.
Would you like wine with that?
Tim Garling’s Jackalope Grill — 750 NW Lava Road, 541-318-8435 jackalopegrill.com, 4:30 p.m. to close
Fine French food, from escargots a la Bourguignon to Cascade Farms Pork Osso Bucco and Tart Tartin. You can get 15% off also order a bottle of wine from their glass-pour list.
Brother Jon’s Public House — 1227 NW Galveston, 541-306-3321- brotherjonspublichouse, Lunch: Tues. to Sat 11am-2pm, Dinner: 5pm to 8pm
Full menu with daily specials posted on Facebook page. Bottles of wine to go for $20. Call to order, curbside delivery available. Downtown location is closed.
Marcello’s Home from Marcello’s Cucina Italiana — 57031 Ponderosa Road, Sunriver, 541-593-8300
Curated menu of local favorites, online ordering. No-contact delivery to Sunriver Homeowner’s Association properties. Curbside pickup for all others. Wine delivery at retail pricing.
Jackson’s Corner — 845 NW Delaware and 1500 NE Cushing Drive, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., 541-647-2198 and 541-382-1751
Full menu is available: prepackaged soups, salad dressings, fresh bread, pastries and more. Beer and wine available.
Beer and wine:
Broken Top Bottle Shop — 1740 NW Pence Lane, Bend, BTBSBend.com, noon to 8 p.m., 541-728-0303.
Call in orders — Full menu with daily features of family-style meals $15 to $40 per item for a serving for 4. Beer cans and bottles, wine and cider are available.
Hideaway Tavern Bend — 939 SE Second St., full menu, growlers and bottled beers, hideawaytavernbend.com, 541-312-9898.
Hideaway Tavern Redmond—507 SW Eighth St., full menu, growlers and bottled beers, hideawaytavernredmond.com, 541-5256-5989.
Currents at the Riverhouse — 3075 N Highway 97, currentsbend.com, offering brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 8 p.m., 541-389-8810.
Limited menus available on website, call to order. Growler fills. Curbside pickup. Gift certificates available at the front desk.
Sunriver Brewing — 57100 Beaver Dr., full menu and growlers, Sunriver, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., 541-593-3007.
Sunriver Brewing Galveston Pub —1005 NW Galveston, full menu and growlers, 541-408-9377.
Initiative Brewing — 424 NW 5th St, Redmond —541-527-4380, Tues. to Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Don’t miss the Bloody Mary or mimosa
The Victorian Cafe — 1404 NW Galveston Ave., victoriancafebend.com, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 541-382-6411
Burritos with side of hollandaise, grill items, omelets, sandwiches, private label Vic cha.m.pagne and Proud (Bloody) Mary kits available.
Better dining
Zydeco Kitchen and Cocktails — 919 NW Bond St., zydecokitchen.com, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 9:30 p.m., 541-312-2899.
Bistro 28 — 61615 Athletic Club Drive, bistro28.com, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., 541-728-0065.
Full menu and adding family meal packages. Gift cards are available.
Greg’s Grill — 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, www.gregsgrill.com. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 541-382-2200.
Full menu call to order. Gift cards by phone and mail. Curbside pickup. Spend over $50 delivery is free within Bend limits.
Red martini — 509 SW Sixth St, Redmond, Tuesday through Saturday, 4 to 8 p.m., 541-504-6424
Fine dining menu from Maple Whiskey Meatballs to Bison Haché. Delivery possible in Redmond and Eagle Crest. Call to order or for gift certificates.
Trattoria Sbandati — 1444 NW College Way, trattoriasbandati@gmail.com, scheduled pickup
Farro and Minestrone soup ($8), 16 ounce Ragu Bolognese or Chiantigiana Sauce ($30) (use with your pasta) and any quantity of meatballs ($4 each). Email your order and include your phone number. Email to buy Gift Cards.
Barney Prine’s Steakhouse — 389 NW 4th St., Prineville, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., 541-447-3333
Full menu, call to order. Curbside pickup.
Washington Dining & Cocktails — 900 NW Mt. Washington, noon to 8 p.m., 541-640-8257
Takeout menu of favorites dishes from Drake and Washington. Free delivery. Loyalty program. Receive $15 for each $50 spent on gift cards, order online or call.
Delivery from an app
Chi Chinese & Sushi —70 NW Newport Ave., benchchi.com , 4 to 9 p.m., 541-323-3931.
Full menu of Sushi and Chinese food. Order from Chi Chinese & Sushi Bar app, from online, call or text. Curbside pickup.
Family dinners and bulk meals
Bethlyn’s Global Fusion — 1075 NW Newport Ave., www.bethlynsglobalfusion.com, scheduled pickup, 541-325-6297 (text).
Family style meal kits feed five. Crab Enchiladas, Seared Salmon with Truffle Cream, and more. See Facebook page for full menu. Priced between $45 and $75. Text Bethlyn @541-325-6297 3 hours in advance to arrange pickup.
The Depot Cafe, Sisters — 250 W Cascade Ave, 541-549-2572.
Family style dinners like curry, meat bolognese, and soups that could be stored in the refrigerator. Contactless delivery weekly Wednesday and Thursday with $20 minimum. Email pa.m.@sistersdepot.com for menu and ordering.
Riff Craft Food and Beverage taproom — Box Factory, pickup 5 to 7 p.m., 541-312-9330.
Tate and Tate Catering — delivery, https://bendcatering.net/weekly-menu/#casseroles, 541-706-9317
Ethnic foods
Pflücke Grillhaus & Biergarten — 2747 NW Crossing Drive, pflucke.com, Tuesday — Sunday, noon to 9 p.m., 541-241-0224
This brand-new Bavarian influenced restaurant will have takeout and delivery to Northwest Crossing. Their menu has been adapted for takeout. The owners are hoping that you can experience their culinary warmth and community even though you may not have been in the restaurant.
Baltazar’s Seafood Restaurant — 1455 SE Knoll Ave., 4:30 to 8 p.m., 541-382-6622
Call to order, full menu available. Search yelp for menu.
Pho Viet Cafe —1326 NE 3rd St., phovietandcafe.com, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. except Thursday, 541-382-2929.
Full menu is online. Call to order.
All Hola locations — Downtown, Eastside, Old Mill, Sunriver, Redmond, Camp Sherman, see website for phone numbers and addresses, holabend.com. 12p.m. to 8 p.m.
Full discounted menu. Curbside pickup. Delivery through Door Dash and Uber Eats.
Barrio — 915 NW Wall St, 541-389-2025, bariobend.com 11a.m. to 8 p.m.
Downtown or truck at On Tap take out and delivery, full menu. Order online or call.
Diego’s Spirited Kitchen — 447 SW 6th Street, Redmond, 541-316-2002, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Call to order, full menu.
Wild Rose — 150 NW Oregon Ave., 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., 541-382-0441.
Call to order, please call back if line is busy.
Kebaba restaurant — 1004 NW Newport Ave., kebaba.com, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., 541-318-6224.
Full menu. Online ordering or call. Pickup and curbside. Delivery through Bend Take Out.
Noi Thai Cuisine — 550 NW Franklin Ave, noithaicuisine.com, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 541-647-6904.
Phone in or free delivery in-house within city limits. Full menu. Bend take out. Gift cards online.
Breakfast and Lunch
Chow — 1110 NW Newport Ave., chowbend.com, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 541-728-0256.
Offering a limited menu of Chow favorites with a free cup of Sisters Coffee. Pickup at bar or curbside. Gift cards available by phone or in person.
Cafe Sintra — 1024 NW Bond St., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 541-382-8004.
Cafe Sintra Sunriver, 7 NW Ponderosa Road, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 541-593-1222.
Full menu at both restaurants.
Nancy P’s Cafe and Bakery —1054 NW Milwaukee Ave, nancyps.com, Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., 541-322-8778.
Full menu, quiches, frittata, (call in advance) pockets, and pastries. Fa.m.ily style breakfast or lunches available. Delivery possible.
Rockin Daves Bistro & Backstage Lounge — 661 NE Greenwood, rockindaves.com, 7a.m.-2p.m. and 4p.m.-8p.m., 541-318-8177.
Order by phone or online for breakfast and lunch. “Weakly” special dinners. Pick up window.
Lemon Tree — 718 NW Franklin, limited menu but can make requests, Bloody Mary mix available, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 541-241-5306.
Miyagi’s is offering a “take and bake” ramen for two, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend, 541-797-7700
Poke Row — 2735 NW Crossing Drive, www.pokerow.com, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 541-306-6796
Sunny Yoga Kitchen — 2748 NW Crossing Dr., sunnyyogakitchen.com, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 541-678-3139.
Need bread?
Sparrow Bakery NorthWest Crossing — 2748 NW Crossing Dr., the sparrowbakery.net, 541-647-2323.
Sparrow Bakery Scott Street — 50 SE Scott St, 541-330-6321.
They have been running out of bread but you can ensure weekly bread availability with a bread subscription. Once a week Monday deliveries. Full menu available. Order options: Online ordering, call, Bend Take out or Uber Eats.
Village Baker — 1470 SW Knoll Ave., Bend, 541-318-1054
Also, in partnership with Boar’s Head by Hauge and High Desert Produce bagged lunches are available for children and youth that are dealing with food insecurities. No proof of your need or purchase necessary. If you need it, ask for a Kid’s Sack Lunch, send your child in or give us a call and we’ll run it out to your car.
Confirmed Open — focusing on takeout (delivery through services)
For hours and details, check Facebook or call the restaurant:
Active Culture, 285 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend, 541-241-2946
Aloha Cafe, 547 NE Bellevue Dr., Bend, 541-382-5662
Baldy’s Barbecue, take out menu, two locations in Bend, baldysbbq.com
Bend O’ Bento, 541-323-3357 Curbside pay and pickup starting at 10:30 a.m.;
BendPizzaKitchen (BPK), free delivery over $25, 541-647-1819
Kefi Fast Fresh Mediterranean, 20520 Robal Lane, Bend, 541-797-6554
Salud Raw Food, saludrawfood.com, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., 541-678-5368
Zpizza Tap Room—1082 SW Yates D, 541-382-2007, zpizza.com 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily
Order online. Offering a 15% discount on takeout. Promo code 15%off take out
Also: Cibelli’s NY Pizza, Croutons, Spork, Laughing Planet, Longboard Louis, Los Jalapeños, MOD Pizzas, Pastini’s, Red Robin, Spoons, Martolli’s and Hop & Brew in Sisters
Terrebone Depot, 400 NW Smith Rock Way, terrebonedepotrestaurant.com, Wednesday to Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., 541-527-4339
Full menu available for takeout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.