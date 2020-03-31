Once known as highly visitor-friendly spaces, fire stations around Deschutes County have a new feeling.
“It’s a ghost town,” said Taylor McCool, a firefighter-paramedic for Bend Fire & Rescue who was working out of the Pilot Butte station last week. “It feels very empty here.”
Life is far different for first responders in the coronavirus era. In Bend and Redmond, it’s meant many small lifestyle changes, like scrubbing down ambulances so often the whole station smells of bleach. And it’s meant major changes for firefighters, too, like worrying constantly about contracting COVID-19 and taking it home to their families.
When the first coronavirus cases started popping up, paramedics took note when a patient had a fever or other flu-like symptoms. Now, every patient on every call is a potential coronavirus case, McCool said.
“That’s always a thought in the back of your mind,” McCool said. “Even with the high standards we have, it’s always there.”
No staff member at Bend Fire & Rescue or Redmond Fire Department has tested positive for the highly contagious respiratory virus, though employees have stayed home sick as a precaution.
Though emergency call volume in Deschutes County has decreased since the first social distancing measures were enacted in the last month, firefighters now spend much more time preparing emergency gear between calls. They scrub down the back of ambulances every time they return to the station. And employees spend about 30 minutes at the end of their shifts scrubbing down their work areas.
“We’re getting fewer calls, but we’re adding time per call,” said Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley. “We just have to be ready for when the calls do increase, which we expect they will.”
Employees are even encouraged to practice social distancing around the station, which has led many firefighters to spend more time in their dormitories and overall a quieter vibe, said Redmond Fire Deputy Chief Jeff Puller.
“They’re not really hanging out together at the table like they used to,” Puller said.
Some first responders have converted their garages at home into unofficial decontamination areas, where they can strip down and wash off before entering their houses.
After his shift ends, firefighter-paramedic Justin Radcliff rushes to the shower before greeting his wife, who’s been working from home.
“I think she has concerns, but I try to assure her that at work, we’re taking the proper steps to protect ourselves,” Radcliff said.
It’s meant a lot of hand sanitizer and bleach-and-water solution.
“My knuckles are a little cracked, but that’s why we have lotion,” Radcliff said.
Firefighter-paramedics now respond to many calls wearing full protective gear — body wraps, goggles, face shields and masks. Though the personal protective equipment gives paramedics an otherworldly appearance, many Deschutes County residents are glad to see it, Radcliff said.
“I think everyone out there is concerned,” Radcliff said. “But in full PPE, I think it kind of gives comfort to the people of Bend, by showing that we’re doing everything we can to protect ourselves and limit the spread.”
Both fire agencies say they have enough personal protective equipment to last them several more months.
Puller said the worst has yet to come.
“We don’t believe the surge is here yet, but it’s coming.”