A ghost town is what Bo DeForest saw as he drove from the Little League ball fields in La Pine to the high school diamond where his two-time defending Class 3A state champs were set to open their season earlier this week.
“It’s just not right,” said the Hawks’ baseball coach in a Thursday interview.
On Wednesday, the Oregon School Activities Association met with its executive board and decided by vote to extend its suspension of spring sports, originally planned through March 31, through April 28.
The high school spring sports season in Oregon has yet to be canceled but is hanging on by only a thread.
Stan Manley, Redmond’s first-year baseball coach, has spent his time away from the diamond fishing on the Crooked River, where he said there were fishermen every 100 feet. It is a rare midweek activity in the middle of March for Manley, who has been coaching high school baseball since the early 1990s.
“I’ve never seen this before,” said Manley, who spent the previous two springs as the head coach at Linfield College in McMinnville. “I just really feel for our kids not getting a chance to play this year. Hopefully, we get something at the end. I can understand and appreciate what the OSAA has done even though it hurts like heck.”
The state’s boys and girls club lacrosse associations, too, have suspended their seasons, aligning with the OSAA’s direction.
“It’s new territory for all of us. It’s hitting us differently because we are all different ages and at different stages of our high school careers,” said Summit’s Aiden Larsen, a junior on the Storm’s boys lacrosse team. “For the seniors, it is definitely hitting them hard. For all of us, it is pretty rough. I think it is setting in. At first, we realized that it was just two weeks, and we can still play. Now, it’s realizing that we may play one game or no games at all.”
Since the NBA abruptly suspended its season on March 11, after a player tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, high school sports in Oregon has seen the end of the winter season canceled and its spring season all but wiped out.
Baseball, softball, track and field, golf and tennis teams across the state are all seeing their seasons shrink. The Oregonian reported Friday that Peter Weber, the OSAA executive director, said that while the OSAA remains optimistic that some form of a season can still take place after the suspension, another extension of school closures will likely result in a canceled season.
For the duration of the suspension, teams are not even permitted to practice.
While finding ways of staying in shape remains essential for the athletes, the next six weeks for coaches is more about keeping spirits high — from a distance — for teenagers who have seen their season’s clock accelerate without a chance to compete.
“It’s a tough life lesson, but it’s something that can be used in real life,” DeForest said. “It’s not always fair, but you have to stay positive.”
“In the long run, sports teaches you a lot about dealing with adversity,” Manley said. “Umpire makes a bad call, nothing you can do about it. You have to be ready for what is next. … There are better things ahead for these kids, and they have to keep a positive mind and know they have some pretty cool things in front of them.”
For golf, the extended suspension cuts particularly deep into the season. If the current suspension ends as hoped on April 28, the Mountain Valley Conference district tournament would start less than a week later.
“I’m not optimistic about having a season,” said Bend High girls golf coach Lowell Norby, whose team was scheduled to have its first tournament of the year earlier this week. “If we do, it will be a blessing.”
Unlike other spring sports — baseball, softball, track and field, lacrosse and tennis — for which schools typically have their own playing facilities — golf teams have to rely on local golf clubs for practices and matches. The Lava Bears’ “home course,” for example, is Bend Golf Club.
Norby said he even canceled practices at the club before the OSAA’s mandated suspension to help avoid spreading the virus to club members, many of whom are in the 60-and-older age range that is believed to be most at risk.
But, due to the nature of golf — spread out, small teams and playing outdoors — the training for an upcoming season can still take place despite the restrictions in place for the next six weeks.
“They can chip in their backyard,” Norby said of his golfers. “And from what I understand, getting outside is good for you. So we are trying to encourage our girls to play if they can.”
The OSAA and its executive board are set to meet again on April 1 and April 15 to discuss the future of spring sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.