In three week’s time, Central Oregon raised nearly $200,000 in donations and grants to help struggling Latino families who don’t qualify for benefits due to job losses from COVID-19.
The funds have poured into the Latino Community Association’s COVID-19 Immigrant Family Relief Fund to be awarded to families who have been laid off, had their hours cut or do not qualify for unemployment benefits.
Often if just one member of the family is an immigrant, the entire family doesn’t qualify for federal assistance, including unemployment. The federal stimulus programs, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, excludes U.S. citizens married to immigrants, but yet still pay taxes.
“That sounded the alarm for us,” said Brad Porterfield, Latino Community Association executive director. “I’m pretty sure there’s a bigger need than we can fund. We know there’s a lot of families who have not heard of the fund in time for our first application.”
Donations have been large and small, Porterfield said. The donations have come from people’s savings accounts, portions of their stimulus checks or just because, he said.
Latinos comprise nearly 8% of the population of Deschutes County, 7.6 % of Crook County and 20% of Jefferson County. They account for about 20% of the workforce.
“It’s been miraculous,” Porterfield said.
Donors like Bend resident Beth Larsen handed over her federal stimulus check to help others. Another donor, Raul Contreras, gave about a quarter of his stimulus check to help the families in need.
The association raised $187,089 and has doled out $59,000 to 98 families. More than 150 applications were received during the first round of funding. The second round is being launched this week, Porterfield said.
Contreras, a Redmond resident who works with the Migrant Education Program, donated money from his stimulus check to the fund because he said he feels fortunate.
“I see the struggles that the Latino families are going through now,” Contreras said. “They’re struggling to make ends meet. They have to make the choice between paying the rent or eating. Sometimes they don’t have power.
“It’s a tough time for a lot of people.”
Still employed, Contreras said he looked at his stimulus check and his paycheck and decided he could make a donation.
Likewise, Larsen, a consultant who has worked with immigrant families during her career, said she realized there’s little or no safety net available for immigrant families.
“We need to step up as a community and be aware of their needs,” Larsen said. Everyone is feeling the pain from (the virus) in some way, shape or form.”
