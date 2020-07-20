The Giving Plate, a Central Oregon food bank, received a surprise Monday in the form of a $25,000 check from a local business.
Hayden Homes made the donation to the food bank to support the nonprofit's efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement.
Since 2010, The Giving Plate has distributed over 4 million pounds of food in Central Oregon, according to its website.
“The Coronavirus pandemic threw a curveball that none of us expected," said Ranae Staley, The Giving Plate's executive director, "but in the midst of the chaos and increased need, we have seen such beauty and generosity from our community."
According to the statement, the donation will be used for both food assistance and initiatives such as home delivery, which it doesn't currently offer.
“We appreciate having a local resource, like The Giving Plate, that is committed to ensuring those in our community have access to the basic need of food and nutrition,” said Hayden Watson, chairman of Hayden Homes.
The Giving Plate has seen a large increase in need during the pandemic, Staley said. The majority of people who receive its support don't qualify as homeless but are living paycheck-to-paycheck nonetheless, according to its website.
The food bank is still running during the pandemic, but is only open for drive-up pickup for food boxes and children's food bags.
