All of Oregon schools will be closed until April 1, but Central Oregon's school districts have all created plans to provide free meals to students next week.
Gov. Kate Brown announced late Thursday night that all Oregon school districts will close through March 31 in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus that is now a global pandemic. This affects nearly 33,900 Central Oregon students in grades K-12.
Local parents had mixed responses to the mass school closure. But most were united in their concern for families that will now have difficulty finding child care.
“They might not have resources available to them for their kids," Melissa Adams, a Bend parent, said of families who can't watch their children during work days. "The day cares might not have openings, or they might not be able to afford the day cares that are open, and they might not have family members that can watch the kids at work.”
Oregon child care centers will not be required to close alongside K-12 schools, according to the Oregon Department of Education.
All six Central Oregon school districts have some number of students who rely on free or reduced-price meals. As of last school year, more than 99% of Jefferson County School District's students qualified for free or reduced lunch, and so did more than half of students in Culver and Crook County school districts, according to state data.
March 23-27 is spring break for Central Oregon schools and meals will not be distributed during that week.
Here are the free meal distribution plans for each Central Oregon school district from March 16-20 and for some districts, March 30-31:
• Bend-La Pine Schools will serve meals in the cafeterias of five schools — Ensworth Elementary School, Sky View Middle School, Bend High School, Elk Meadow Elementary School and La Pine High School — from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Visitors will enter the school through a designated door, and hanging out inside the building after getting a meal will be discouraged.
• Redmond School District will distribute free meals in the Redmond High School visitor parking lot from 9-10:30 a.m.
• Crook County School District will give free meals from 12-1 p.m. in front of the Pioneer Complex building in Prineville.
• Jefferson County School District will give out two free meals per day March 16-20: breakfast from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:45 a.m. Meals will be served outside cafeteria doors at Bridges High School, Madras High School and Warm Springs K-8 Academy.
• Sisters School District will also serve two free daily meals March 16-20: breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch between 11:30 a.m. and noon. Meals will be served at Sisters Elementary School.
• Culver School District will provide meals at each of its normal bus stops, at the same time buses would normally pick up kids in the morning. For a list of bus stops and times, visit Culver's website. The three-school campus cafeteria will be open from 7:30-9:30 a.m. and students can pick up free meals there, too.
Most Central Oregon school districts had no online learning planned for the week of March 16-20, although some teachers will give students optional materials for students to work on during the long break.
KIDS Inc and Enrichment Wednesdays, after school programs run by Bend Park & Recreation District, have also been canceled at Bend-La Pine Schools in light of Brown's decision to close schools.
Sarah Miller, whose first-grade daughter attends Sage Elementary School in Redmond, was frustrated at the governor's decision to close schools statewide. She believes the virus will get worse even if schools close, she said.
"I understand they’re trying to keep the tidal wave from becoming a tsunami, but it’s not like the virus is going to go away two weeks from now," she said.
Mary Russell, who has children in La Pine High School and La Pine Elementary School, said she was happy schools closed. Students and families in La Pine were getting anxious about the spread of the new coronavirus, she said.
"My daughter (in ninth grade) has said some of her friends are pretty nervous, and some parents weren’t even allowing their kids in school when the schools were open," Russell said.
Adams, whose eighth-grade daughter attends Cascade Middle School in Bend, said the decision to close schools was necessary, but would have unintended consequences, such as social isolation.
"As a therapist, I worry about how this could impact some of the kids’ social-emotional needs," she said. "Sometimes, the school environment is really like a family to them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.