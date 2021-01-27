Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties opened up vaccinations to people 75 and older ahead of the state schedule after rapidly dispensing shots to health care professionals and teachers.
It’s part of a priority process the Oregon Health Authority has set up for counties that have moved through each group and want to go to the next on the priority list.
“Deschutes County was one of those counties, and began vaccinating educators last week,” said Charles Boyle, a spokesman for Gov. Kate Brown.
That’s earlier by as much as three weeks for some groups. Under existing state guidance, those 80 and older aren’t eligible for the vaccine until Feb. 7. The 75 to 79 age group, according to state guidelines, is Feb. 14. Those who are 65 and older, which represent about 20% of the population, are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine starting March 7, according to the state’s guidelines.
John Owen, a Bend resident, received his vaccine at Summit Medical Group’s Bend Memorial Clinic. The 78-year-old was told to come in because they had 40 surplus doses that would go to waste.
People age 70 and older account for 77% of the COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Similarly, Grant County has been issuing COVID-19 vaccinations to those 65 and older since Jan. 20. Some counties have vaccinated people quicker than others, said Jonathan Modie, Oregon Health Authority spokesman.
In Deschutes County, it is difficult to know if everyone in the medical and educational fields received the vaccine, said Lisa Goodman, St. Charles Health System spokeswoman.
“Generally we’re watching the scheduling and gauging demand for each group based on how quickly appointments are being scheduled,” Goodman said in an email. “If we see a discernible and consistent decline in registration, we advocate for moving forward to the next eligible group.”
Neither the county nor St. Charles has data on how many educators or health care professionals have declined to take the vaccine. Even though the vaccinations are now available for those age 75 and above, educators and health care professionals can still sign up, Goodman said.
“We want to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible and, provided we have the vaccines, we will continue to work hard to stay ahead of the state schedule,” Goodman said.
The county and St. Charles have opted to issue vaccinations at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond. With the help of the Oregon National Guard, health officials expect to use the entire 11,775 dose allotment that arrived on Tuesday.
Last week more than 4,600 vaccines were given to those eligible, said Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Health Services spokeswoman.
“Our current vaccine supply allows us to move into adults 75 and older,” Emerson said in an email. “We’re excited to have the opportunity to begin vaccinating Central Oregonians.”
To date, 589,200 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon, according to the Oregon Health Authority dashboard.
At the Jefferson County clinics, COVID-19 vaccine schedules are being filled up with people who are in other classifications, said Tami Kepa‘a, Jefferson County public health spokeswoman. At this time, only members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs have received a second dose, Kepa‘a said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.