As of Friday, June 12:
Deschutes County cases: 137 (2 new cases)
Crook County cases: 8 (zero new cases)
Jefferson County cases: 65 (zero new cases)
Oregon cases: 5,377 (142 new cases)
Oregon deaths: 173 (2 new deaths)
What is COVID-19?
COVID-19 is an infection caused by a new coronavirus. Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that can cause a range of symptoms. Some usually cause mild illness. Some, like this one, can also cause more severe symptoms and can be fatal. Symptoms include fever, coughing and shortness of breath.
How do I prevent it?
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Avoid touching your face.
Avoid close contact with sick people.
Stay home.
Stay 6 feet from others when in public and wear a cloth face covering.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or cough into your elbow.
Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces that you frequently touch.
Source: Oregon Health Authority
Your newspaper
The Bulletin’s printing plant and delivery services are taking precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, frequently cleaning equipment and facilities while practicing reduced human contact with the newspaper. Newsprint has not been found to be a carrier of the virus.
A digital version of the print edition is delivered each day via email, free of charge to registered subscribers. Go to www.bendbulletin.com (top of homepage, “How to register a subscription”) or call 541-385-5800.
It's probably nothing. Let's start up the choirs.
I thought adequate testing was a requirement of opening. My sister and her family can’t get tested even though they have been exposed to someone who tested positive and one of them has a cough. They said she didn’t have enough symptoms. There’s no point in testing and tracking if people, especially asymptotic people, can’t get tested.
The 7 day average number of NEW cases is up over 230% over one week while testing is up only 31% in Deschutes Co.
That's still much lower than most major metro areas, but the trend is not good.
In honor of my sexy wife, I nominate 'Mother's Day Bulge' as the official reference name to this accelerating infection rate.
Is there a relationship between the number of new people moving into our area from out-of-state and the increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases? My zipcode has the highest number of confirmed cases, but we also have the highest number of people moving into our neighborhood from hotspots like California, Washington, and other states.
People who move into a new home typically need to do a lot of shopping for food, household necessities, and furniture. I don't think it is really fair to the people who have been sheltering in place for over 2 months with their families. Also wondering why local biotech companies are hiring people during this outbreak from out-of-state, when there are qualified local people who are unemployed and capable of filling these entry level research positions.
I noticed a lot of people started frequenting public spaces in early May, without face coverings and not practicing physical distancing.
Now, 3 weeks later we see the largest single day increase in cases that our county has experienced to date.
Last weekend, after the county’s phase 1 re-opening began, I took a drive around downtown and Drake park to find the area packed with people. Again, with little-to-no face coverings or physical distancing being adhered to.
I hope it doesn’t happen, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see the biggest increase in cases (and possibly our first deaths) in the coming weeks.
Be safe out there, and more importantly courteous to others.
And Mother's Day weekend, place was hopping.
Why doesn't Oregon Health Authority, or Deschutes County Heath Service report the number of cases who have recovered?
As of today, Deschutes County Health Services has reported 75 recovered cases.
You can check up-to-date stats at https://www.deschutes.org/health/page/covid-19-novel-coronavirus
We've done a great job in Deschutes County in keeping the case load this low with our social distancing measures. We should all feel good about it.
Open Bend Now!
Come on, 92 deaths out of 2,354 cases? 3.9% CFR?? Cannot believe the testing situation in this state and country four months into this pandemic.
