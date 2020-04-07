Central Oregon should hit its peak number of people infected with COVID-19 in June, based upon current estimates, not this week like some hot spots in the United States that are in the midst of “peak death week.”
The University of Washington estimates 81,671 deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. by June 1. The same model, which is updated daily, projects the peak need for U.S. hospital beds on April 16 at 140,823, but by June 1 dropping to 1,195 beds.
That’s welcome news to Central Oregon health care officials charged with caring for sick patients. Central Oregon has 40 cases, compared to 1,132 positive cases and 29 deaths in the state. No one has died in Central Oregon from COVID-19.
Of the people who tested positive in Oregon, 211 of the cases are people who are ages 40-49; 209 are ages 50-59; and 403 are 60 or older, according to the Oregon COVID-19 daily update produced by the Oregon Office of Emergency Management and the Oregon Health Authority.
Every day, Mike Johnson, St. Charles Health System senior data scientist, adjusts his projections. His numbers are used to time when more workers and supplies are needed, and when the hospital needs to implement its surge plans.
Central Oregon has been able to flatten the curve because of the measures put in place March 23, making the peak later in June or July, he said.
“We got our first case later than the rest,” Johnson said. “The efforts that we put into place very early, we’re getting exponential payback. Our peak is much later.”
Last week, St. Charles expanded its testing and began checking all health care workers and first responders in addition to patients with symptoms of fever and cough, and those who are high risk, said Dr. Jeff Absalon, St. Charles Health System chief physician executive. One health care worker tested positive and has been sent home, Absalon said.
“The small number of cases make it difficult to project (the surge),” Absalon said. “We’re on the flat part of the curve where other communities are further along and the slope of the curve is steeper for them. We are a long way from that steep part of the curve.”
Models for Oregon show that five people could die each day in Oregon when COVID-19 peaks April 21 before its projected to decline, according to a scientific model by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle.
In Oregon, the modeling only goes through May 2 and shows a minimum of a 30% reduction in the transmission of the virus with the current social distancing, school and business closures. But if those efforts end too quickly the models show a rebound of the pandemic, according to a report by the Institute for Disease Modeling based in Bellevue, Washington.
That’s why the public can’t stop self-isolation efforts or resume a normal life, Johnson said.
“We’re in a critical period right now,” he said. “I want to be careful. We’re still early in this process, and our data points are very early. We’re just a couple of weeks into the social distancing, so we can keep this curve bent.
“If we stop what we’re doing, we run the risk of having a significant surge occurring.”
Various models have been created to forecast when the peak of COVID-19 transmission will occur, when the hospitals are most likely to become overrun and when the mortality rate will be at its peak. Modeling makes assumptions based on how quickly cases double, age of patients and population size.
Because of social distancing, hand washing and other intervention strategies, the model used by St. Charles estimates the rate of infection will double, going from six days to more than 10 in Deschutes County, Johnson said.
“We’re at the early stages of the spread of the infection, and thankfully we have experienced relatively slow growth since our first case, just over 20 days,” Johnson said.
St. Charles is also keeping close tabs on traffic volumes at key intersections as a way to identify when and if residents are changing their behavior and getting out more, Absalon said.
“I do think that kudos should be given to our public for helping bend this curve,” Absalon said. “We’ll need to stay at this for quite a while.”
