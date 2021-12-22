Central Oregon colleges could soon see COVID-19 booster shot requirements amid a sharp national spike in coronavirus cases driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
Christine Coffin, a spokesperson from Oregon State University-Cascades, said Tuesday that the booster is not yet required. But a statement Monday from university officials in Corvallis to students, faculty and staff said “it is likely OSU will require all employees, as well as students engaged in on-site learning, to obtain the booster.”
Coffin said administrators are awaiting guidance from university leadership in Corvallis before they announce whether boosters will be required. She urged students, faculty and staff to get their booster dose during winter break and before they return en masse to the Bend campus on Jan. 3.
“The omicron virus gives us all in leadership more cause to pay attention,” Coffin said.
OSU's statement came hours after the University of Oregon announced on Twitter that it would require booster shots as omicron reached Oregon, saying students, faculty and staff should get the extra dose “as soon as they are eligible.”
Central Oregon Community College spokesperson Jenn Kovitz said in a text message to The Bulletin that the school’s vaccination requirement does not include booster shots. But she added that college officials are considering requiring boosters “in light of the emerging science around boosters and omicron in particular.”
The college's current plan requires students in certain residence halls and programs to get vaccinated. Earlier this month, COCC president Laurie Chesley said in an email to staff that the college "will begin work to implement a vaccination requirement for all COCC employees," which could require that all staff get vaccinated by the end of winter term or face weekly testing.
Omicron closes campuses, drives cases
The rapid rise of the omicron variant has stirred considerable panic since news about the highly transmissible strain caught international attention in late-November. A forecast from Oregon Health & Science University released Friday said omicron will eclipse the delta variant, drive up cases and hospitalizations statewide and, according to early studies in Europe, evade immunizations better than previous strains. Gov. Kate Brown said Friday that the state is now in “a race against the clock.”
But from the start, scientists have urged patience as researchers learned more about omicron. A University of Washington analysis said the omicron surge will peak in a “massive wave” by the end of January, but most cases will be minor, causing fewer hospitalizations and death, National Public Radio reported on Wednesday.
As the omicron surge unfolds nationwide, Coffin said OSU-Cascades does not anticipate a change in on-campus activities. But Coffin said university officials are keeping close watch over how the variant is impacting colleges nationally to determine what to do next.
Other universities are already taking precautions. After omicron was detected on the University of Washington campus last week, the university announced Tuesday that most classes will be remote for the first week of winter term, starting Jan. 3. And at least seven University of California campuses have announced this week that they’ll also go online to start winter term and will utilize that time to ramp up testing.
But Steve Clark, an OSU spokesperson in Corvallis, commended high on-campus vaccination rates — 94% for students and 96% for staff — and the general precaution from the campus community as reason to keep on-site operations consistent. Clark said the university expects to send more updates about boosters and omicron within the next week.
Coffin said OSU-Cascades might hold booster vaccine clinics during winter term to further encourage the extra shot.
'I don't want to go back'
OSU-Cascades fourth-year Alex Zaiser, 21, was one of the few students spending some of his winter break on the largely empty Bend campus this week. He said he’s aware of the omicron news, mostly from his family. Having received three doses of the COVID vaccine to protect his immunocompromised family members, he said he’s not concerned about falling seriously ill. What he’s most worried about, he said, is the possibility of returning to online classes.
“I did not do well,” he said of remote learning. “I need people, interaction, and you don’t necessarily get that online. It’s not the same. And I don’t want to go back.”
A well-known student who has worked in most of the university’s departments, Zaiser said he would encourage other students to get the booster shot, but he said he’s not sure if the university needs to require boosters. With students returning from their holiday travels back to campus Jan. 3, he said testing should be ramped up to stay cautious.
“Until we see how this new variant is actually changing the scape and scope of the virus and how we’re treating it right now, I don’t think there’s anything more that needs to happen,” he said, adding: “As long as people are aware that it’s not just them that they need to be worried about, then I think we’ll be fine.”
