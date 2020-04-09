The Cascade Cycling Classic, scheduled for May 27-31, was canceled Thursday due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.
The 40th edition of the long-running professional and amateur cycling stage race will be held June 2-6, 2021.
"The Cascade Cycling Classic is the longest running stage race in North America," said Bart Bowen, executive director of the Cascade Cycling Classic Youth Foundation, the nonprofit that manages the event. "We have an obligation to put on the best race we can. With what is happening in Central Oregon and around the country, it's just not possible to put on a race up to our standards this year."
With the Oregon Governor’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” executive order in place through at least April 28, race organizers determined they could not ensure this year’s race would be financially viable for the nonprofit, nor could organizers ensure the health and safety of the Central Oregon community, race participants and volunteers.
The race includes hundreds of cyclists from teams across the West and hundreds of fans typically show up in Bend for the Twilight Criterium stage.
“We know this unprecedented health crisis has had a profound impact across our state, country and the world," Bowen said. "We are grateful for the ongoing support of our community, sponsors, local government and tourism agencies, the volunteer staff and the cyclists that return to the Cascade Cycling Classic year after year. We look forward to coming back even stronger in 2021."
According to the release, the profits from the CCC support the mission of the Cascade Cycling Classic Youth Foundation: to create cycling opportunities for children and teens that promote healthy development, community engagement, cycling safety, and recreational and competitive cycling opportunities.
