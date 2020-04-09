Bart Bowen and his staff held out for as long as they could, but they just could not wait any longer.
The Cascade Cycling Classic, scheduled for May 27-31, was canceled Thursday due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Bowen, race director for the event, which draws professional and amateur bike riders for stages across Central Oregon.
"This is an event that brings people together," Bowen said. "Right now, as much as we want to do that, there's just too many unknowns. And that would take away from the race and the racers. Everybody wants to get back out and enjoy what they love to do. But travel, etc., there's a lot of pieces that make for uncertainty with the event."
Bowen considered postponing the stage race to August or September and running a scaled-down version of the event, he said. Ultimately, he decided that would not be worthy of the 40th edition of the Cascade Classic, an event with a rich tradition and history in Central Oregon. The 40th edition will now be staged June 2-6, 2021.
The race includes hundreds of cyclists from teams across the West and hundreds of fans and volunteers who typically show up in Bend for the Twilight Criterium stage. Race organizers determined they could not ensure this year’s race would be financially viable, nor could they ensure the health and safety of the Central Oregon community, racers and volunteers.
Bowen had brought the race back under his leadership in 2019 after a hiatus in 2018 as the event changed ownership. The 2019 event, organized by Bowen's newly formed Cascade Cycling Classic Youth Foundation nonprofit, was by most accounts a success.
So now to miss another year is a tough for Bowen and other CCC organizers.
"That was probably the thing that was the hardest to come to grips with," Bowen said. "We really, really wanted to have this 40th edition so badly. And that's why we've been holding off and kind of keeping our fingers' crossed. There was some talk of paring it down and just having a mini version. But the draw for our sponsors and our community is to do what our vision was last year, which was so successful. Without that I feel like we would be going through the motions."
Last year's event featured a cycling festival with youth activities to bring the community together on the day of the most popular stage, the Twilight Criterium.
"It's not just to put on another bike race," Bowen said. "It's really to create this community event that everyone can participate in, whether you're a pro or you're a kid on a strider bike on a course we set up for you. That's what it's all about. If you take away those pieces, it's not worthy of the 40th edition. I just think about how critical the fans and the atmosphere are to having a successful event."
Bowen said he had spoken with USA Cycling, sponsors, and agencies involved in the race on a potential postponement to late summer or fall. But there are just too many entities involved in a multi-day stage race across numerous roads in Central Oregon to make a postponement feasible.
"We're working with the cities, the counties, the police," Bowen said . "When it's all good conditions it's hard enough. But right now there's just so much uncertainty with the police force being tapped and stuff. People may not realize all the infrastructure it takes to put on a race that is multiple days, that requires medical assistance and a lot of volunteers."
The CCC was North America's longest consecutively running cycling stage race until its hiatus in 2018. The race was typically held each July through 2017. Bowen and the CCC Youth Foundation took over ownership of the event from Mt. Bachelor Sports Education, and staged the race last year in late May and early June, promoting a festival-like atmosphere.
The 2020 Cascade Classic was to include most of the same stages as the 2019 version, including road races in and around Tumalo, the Painted Hills, Sisters and Bend. The Twilight Criterium and Festival was again scheduled for streets near McKay Park in southwest Bend.
Many USA Cycling races through June have been canceled and a few have been postponed until fall. The Tour of Utah, scheduled for Aug. 3-9 and the biggest cycling race in the country, has been canceled.
Bowen said he was meeting with his staff on Thursday to continue plans for the next Cascade Cycling Classic in June 2021.
"We can now take some time, step back, and see if there's anything different we can do for 2021," Bowen said. "It's the 40th edition, and we'd like to come back with a bang and make it great for the community and great for the kids on bikes, and have a cycling festival that people don't forget."
