Spending a lot of time with Fido and Fluffy doesn’t pose a risk of getting COVID-19, even though the virus has been found in animals at the Bronx Zoo, and in Belgium and Hong Kong.
“The virus was a hitchhiker in each of these cases. Pets can’t give (the virus) to people,” said Heather Broughton, Oregon State University-Cascades instructor of infectious disease ecology, anatomy and physiology. “Domestic animals are not a risk to us. And they’re unlikely to become infected.”
On March 23, when Gov. Kate Brown closed businesses and parks, including dog parks, and ordered people to stay home, Fido became the beneficiary. People are allowed to walk their pooches but not assemble in dog parks or attend group activities.
Social media memes abound of pooches being taken on long walks.
“Our pets don’t understand social distancing,” Broughton said. “Take care of (your pets) by limiting your contact with others.”
Earlier this month, four tigers at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19, most likely a transmission from the zookeeper, said Broughton. Two dogs in Hong Kong tested positive after their owner contracted the virus, she said. A domestic cat also tested positive for COVID-19 in Belgium in late March.
And while the first infections were linked to a live animal auction in China, now the virus is spreading primarily person to person.
At Dig Dog Hotel in Bend, workers are trying to prevent the spread of the virus and still stay open for business.
For several weeks now, when customers bring in their dogs, a new, sanitized leash is put on the pets who are handed over in a vestibule and not inside the dog day care facility, said Bri Galanaugh, Dig Dog Hotel manager. The facility also has locked down to visitors and just takes pets either for boarding or for day care, Galanaugh said.
“Dog park people are bringing their dogs here, so they can have fun,” Galanaugh said. “They get more exercise and socialization instead of solo walks.”
And just in case any virus germs do get transmitted, the day care center now cleans and disinfects three times a day, rather than just nightly.
“We’re limiting the people contact,” Galanaugh said. “You have to now call ahead to get your dog.”
Don’t worry about letting Fido come too close. The risk is low, and there’s no evidence that the virus, which is spread by droplets, can be picked up on their fur or paws.
“There’s no reason to be afraid of animals, particularly if you’re thinking about adopting now. Don’t be scared. Give the new pet a bath,” Broughton said. “If you adopt a domestic animal, you are saving a life and they’re not any real risk to you.”
Dr. Crystal Bloodworth, at the Humane Society of Central Oregon, said people can still adopt pets, but they have to make an appointment. The selection, however, is limited as the shelter is keeping the population low to protect the staff and has temporarily stopped the spay/neuter program, Bloodworth said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests keeping pets away from other pets and maintaining a social distance.
“We know that most transmission is from people to people,” Bloodworth said. “It doesn’t live on the pet’s hair for very long. There’s a low risk. We’re just being very cautious with any animals that come to the shelter from a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 positive household.
“The companionship and benefit of that human/animal bond is so important, especially now that we’re isolated socially. Pets do provide emotional support.”
