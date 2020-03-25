EO Media Group, the parent company of The Bulletin and 12 other newspapers across Oregon and Washington, announced Wednesday that it is reducing its workforce by 47 employees, according to a press release. Fourteen jobs were cut at The Bulletin, and the others are spread across the rest of the newspaper chain.
“It’s been an extraordinary few weeks as the COVID-19 pandemic has taken over our daily lives and business operations,” Bulletin Publisher and Chief Operating Officer Heidi Wright said Wednesday. “Our first priority is to our employees’ safety, so I appreciate that each employee has been doing their part in social distancing and working remotely.”
The revenue losses due to the closing of commercial businesses to prevent the spread of the virus has created a ripple effect across the nation, forcing layoffs in many industries. Thousands of local bar, restaurant and other workers lost their jobs when their eateries were ordered to shutter except for takeout service.
“As you can imagine, the revenue pullback across the company has been dramatic, with many businesses closing their doors and events being canceled. We are taking this action to continue publishing so that we can bring readers the most up-to-date information regarding the virus and how it is affecting everyone’s lives,” Wright said.
“While this is painful, it could be short-lived if the economy bounces back after the coronavirus runs its course and we see local retailers reopen and begin advertising again,” Wright said. “But there are no promises. This economic downturn could be with us for several months.”
EO Media Group CEO Steve Forrester said, “Our company is in a survival mode. While none of us have seen a pandemic and its economic effects, our company has weathered economic challenges such as the Great Depression … and, within our lifetimes, the Great Recession of 2008. Throughout these existential moments, our mission has not changed. And it will not change during this calamity. Our newspapers and our digital sites are beacons within our communities and regions.”
EO Media purchased The Bulletin in August 2019 at a bankruptcy auction from Western Communications. In the course of the last six months, the company has investing heavily to bring costs down, update technology and build a sustainable operation for the long-term. It has a new digital presence online at www.bendbulletin.com plus a new daily electronic edition and daily newsletters sent via email. The Bulletin building was not part of the purchase of the newspaper, which also has helped stabilize the business since the change of ownership.
The paper, which includes the Redmond Spokesman, now employs about 70 FTEs and has a delivery force of about 80 contracted carriers.
