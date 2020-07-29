Amid a summer filled with updates and rule changes for Oregon schools, Gov. Kate Brown's Tuesday announcement of new, strict metrics for reopening classrooms suddenly made Central Oregon school districts' previous plans obsolete.
"These are not minor shifts ... so it takes all districts to ground zero," said Ken Parshall, superintendent of the Jefferson County School District.
Many local school districts made changes overnight.
The new metrics for reopening schools require counties to have 10 or fewer COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and 5% or fewer positive tests per week, according to Brown’s mandate. The state must also have 5% or fewer positive tests as a whole. As of Saturday, July 25, 5.1% of statewide tests were positive, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The rules are less strict for kindergarten through third-grade classes, which can reopen classrooms if their home counties have 30 or fewer COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over seven days.
Bend-La Pine Schools
Bend-La Pine will likely have all students from fourth through 12th grade learning from home this fall, Superintendent Lora Nordquist said Wednesday.
As of July 19, there were 54.6 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in Deschutes County, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
"If (COVID-19 cases) look like they do now, we will not start,” Nordquist told The Bulletin.
The district still hopes to have K-3 students on a hybrid, part-online and part-in-person plan when school starts in September, Nordquist said.
She also emphasized that distance learning will be much stronger than it was this spring.
The district is requiring teachers to stick with one online learning platform to simplify things for staff and families. Unlike the spring, students will receive actual grades, not just pass/incomplete marks. Staff members are taking part in mandatory training this summer for teaching online — and they'll likely do more this fall, Nordquist said.
Jefferson County School District
Jefferson County School District's plans to completely reopen classrooms this summer hit a speed bump with Brown's announcement.
Jefferson County has been hit hard by COVID-19. As of July 19, the county had nearly 240 cases per 100,000 residents and a 17.5% positive test rate.
Parshall, the superintendent, said his school district will still work on plans for in-person learning, particularly for K-3 students who could return sooner, but staff will spend much more time refining the distance learning plan.
"Looking at health metrics right now, a lot would have to happen really fast for (in-person learning) to happen," he said.
Like Bend-La Pine, Jefferson County schools will also beef up their distance learning program. The district has purchased laptops and internet hotspots for families without internet, completed extensive staff training and settled on a consistent learning platform.
Culver School District
Culver, also in Jefferson County, is in a tricky position, said Superintendent Stefanie Garber.
The school district — Central Oregon's smallest — has to meet the same reopening metrics as the Jefferson County School District, despite many of the county's COVID-19 cases coming from the Warm Springs reservation, which is nearly 25 miles north of Culver.
“I don’t know that going by county is the best metric," Garber said. "Jefferson County covers a lot of geography."
Culver schools also planned to bring students back to classrooms full time this spring due to its small class sizes, so leaders hadn't made any plans for distance learning, said Garber.
Starting next week, once other administrators return from vacation, the district will create a two-pronged plan for the fall: one plan for distance learning, and another if the state lets them teach students in-person, Garber said.
The superintendent believes that between now and September, when school opens, local COVID-19 numbers could still improve.
"We could be in a completely different place after the next seven weeks," Garber said.
