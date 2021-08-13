Up to 1,500 National Guard troops will be sent to 20 Oregon hospitals to help medical staff deal with a surge of COVID-19 cases.
St. Charles, Mercy, Asante and Providence networks are among the medical centers on the list to receive help.
Units of 500 Guard soldiers will be used to provide logistical support as materials handlers and equipment runners, COVID-19 testing and other support services.
The Oregon National Guard is prepared to provide logistical support for more than 20 hospitals across the state.
“This morning I received the grim news that there are 733 Oregonians hospitalized with severe cases of COVID-19, including 185 in intensive care units,” Brown said in a statement Friday afternoon. “I cannot emphasize enough the seriousness of this crisis for all Oregonians, especially those needing emergency and intensive care. When our hospitals are full with COVID-19 patients, there may not be room for someone needing care after a car crash, a heart attack, or other emergency situation.”
The National Guard includes nurses and others with medical training, though many are already working on the crisis in their civilian roles.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(1) comment
Please be safe everyone. Anti-social morons are getting priority for the next 3-4 weeks. Plan your emergency care accordingly.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.