An after-school mainstay, Boys & Girls Club, will expand into a full-day program in Bend this fall with the help of Bend-La Pine Schools.
Starting on the first day of school, Sept. 14, Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend will launch a new program, Club+, in which K-12 students will have time to complete their remote school work, and participate in recreational activities and games. Bend-La Pine staffers will be present to help students with any assignments or distance-learning technical difficulties.
The expanded program will benefit families with working parents who can't watch their children while classrooms are shuttered, said Juliana Williams, executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend. In particular, the program is meant to help low-income families, for whom about 75% of the 135 spots are reserved for.
"They’re in a situation where they’re possibly having to choose between taking care of basic necessities for their child, or getting their child educated," Williams said. "They shouldn’t have to make that choice, and we want to stand in that gap."
Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend will provide full or partial scholarships for low-income families to register for Club+, due to a $300,000 grant from the Eugene-based nonprofit group Tykeson Family Charitable Trust, Williams said.
Rachel Cardwell, director of development for Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, said the nonprofit organization doesn't have a strict definition of what families qualify as low-income, and they'll judge who qualifies for scholarships based on a sliding scale.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, all children and Club+ staff will wear face masks whenever indoors, Cardwell said. There will also be fewer spots available, to maintain social distance between students, she said.
In a typical school year, the after-school Club program would between 200-250 students at two locations, one off Wall Street in Downtown Bend and one near Bear Creek Road and 15th Street in East Bend. This fall, the program can only serve 135 students spread throughout three locations. The organization is still finalizing the use of another Downtown Bend location for overflow, but Williams declined to name the site.
Each of the Boys & Girls Clubs locations will also have Bend-La Pine Schools staff present, to guide students through their distance learning assignments. They will not be classroom teachers, but likely classified staff members eager to help, such as bus drivers, educational assistants or lunchroom staff, said Superintendent Lora Nordquist.
"Sometimes, having another person sitting alongside you and helping you stay focused in the conversation (can help)," said Nordquist. "We have lots of people that can help kids that are struggling with a tough math concept, or reading a difficult passage.”
Bend-La Pine Schools is also partnering with Bend Park & Recreation District for day care this fall. However, that program will only serve grades 1-5 and take place inside elementary school buildings, rather than Boys & Girls Clubs-owned facilities.
The Club+ program will provide needed support for families and students, Nordquist said.
“I think this is a lifesaver for our community," she said. "We could probably use 10 more programs like this."
Jessica Watts, who has a daughter entering fourth grade at Pine Ridge Elementary School this fall, expressed thankfulness as a working parent for Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, which she referred to as BGCB.
"BGCB would help ease the stress of having to choose between my child’s education or my child having a place to live and food to eat," Watts wrote in an email. "With BGCB support I can still give her both."
Although the registration for Club+ is still underway, Williams said all non-scholarship spots are filled up. However, she still encouraged families to apply, as more spots will become available if Bend-La Pine is able to open K-3 classes due to lowered COVID-19 case counts.
“If and when K-3 goes back to half-time, we’ll be able to open up a lot more spots," Williams said.
