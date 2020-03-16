The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend decided to close through March 31 on Monday due to the spreading novel coronavirus.
The closure includes planned programming over spring break and mirrors the same length of time schools in Oregon were mandated to close.
“As we explored options to continually serve the community facing COVID-19 and the resulting school closures, we came to the conclusion that our ability to safely staff our club was untenable,” Executive Director Juliana Williams wrote in a statement. “We knew our members and families would be facing an increased need for our support and services, and vetted all options to continue to provide these services safely.”
Staff ultimately decided to close the clubs to protect the health and safety of the members, staff, and community, according to the release.
The organization is providing refunds and credits during this closure period.
Any funds paid in advance for spring break programs will be refunded.
The organization will also issue a 50% credit toward April membership fees for families who have paid for March programs.
The club will post resources on where families can access food and other services on its website.
