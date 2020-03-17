Bowling alleys closing down
Families who are looking for activities while schools are closed will have to look further than local bowling alleys.
Bend’s Lava Lanes and Sun Mountain Fun Center closed their doors Tuesday to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, following the directions of the state government, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our bowlers, co-workers, and community. Out of abundance of caution and directives by the state of Oregon, CDC, and the WHO, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close,” Lava Lanes announced on its Facebook page.
Bowling leagues will not be played during the alley’s closure.
Sun Mountain posted on Facebook that the fun center would be following the orders from Gov. Kate Brown and the federal government, which have continued to limit gathering sizes and suggest social distancing as the coronavirus has spread.
“For the safety of our staff, and as required by the Governor’s office and the recommendation of the federal government, we are closing for the next 15 days. …”
La Pine Bowl off U.S. Highway 97 is listed as closed on its Yelp website for the remainder of the week. Multiple calls were made to La Pine Bowl on Tuesday with no answer.
— Bulletin staff report
