The Bend City Council voted to draft a resolution that would put a $190 million transportation bond onto the November ballot.
The decision Wednesday, which was supported by five councilors and was opposed by two, signals that there appears to be enough support to move forward with putting a bond on the ballot, despite the economic uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council will officially vote whether to place the bond on the ballot in two weeks.
“We need to invest,” said Councilor Chris Piper, who voted in favor of moving forward with the bond. “We’ve done a lot of patching in years past. But we’re really in a situation now where we need to upgrade our transportation system.”
The bond — which was originally meant for the May election — has been in the works for more than two years and includes dozens of projects aimed at easing traffic congestion, improving safety and connecting east and west Bend. If passed, the bond would cost the average homeowner roughly $165 a year.
But after recognizing the economic fallout from the pandemic, the council voted in March to pull the bond off the ballot, and reconsider it for the November general election.
There is a significant condition attached to the bond, however, if the council does officially choose to put it on the ballot: No revenue would be collected from taxpayers for it until 2022.
This condition was suggested by GOBend 2020 coalition, the political action committee charged with promoting the bond. The idea is to be sensitive to the economic hardship many people are facing in Central Oregon while moving forward with the momentum of a bond that has been in the works for years, said Katy Brooks, the executive director of the Bend Chamber of Commerce and a member of the coalition.
Despite the economic downtown, there appears to still be support for the bond, according to a poll paid for by the coalition and done by Change Research. More than 200 likely voters had the ballot title read to them in mid-July. More than 60% of those surveyed said they supported the bond, with only 19% saying they were opposed.
However, after being told that the bond could cost a homeowner, on average, $165 a year, support for the bond went down to 54%, and those opposed went up to 34%.
But that didn’t concern Neil Bryant, a retired lawyer who has worked on several bonds in Bend since 2001. Bryant said in the meeting Wednesday that Bend has a history of supporting transportation, even in dire economic times — a prime example being the transportation bond passed in 2011.
“This was when we were in a recession...there was high unemployment and people were really concerned on how to pay for things,” Bryant said.
It also helps that there is no organized opposition to the bond, he said.
But there was opposition on the council. Councilors Bill Moseley and Justin Livingston both voted against moving forward with a resolution, arguing that they feel like this is an incorrect and insensitive time to be asking taxpayers for money.
“I do believe we have one chance at this and the timing needs to be right,” Livingston said. “I think the economy will be worse in November than it is today.”
They both also questioned whether the bond would be successful in November, given that it would be competing against a bond measure from the Deschutes County Library system.
The council will vote on a resolution on whether to officially put the bond on the Nov. 3 ballot at their Aug. 19 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.