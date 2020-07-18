TORONTO — The Canadian government on Saturday rejected a plan that would see the Blue Jays play their home games during the 2020 MLB season in Toronto, citing concerns about cross-border travel and playing in “locations where the risk of virus transmission remains high.”
Local officials in Toronto and the provincial government had approved the club’s plan for the abbreviated 60-game season, but Ottawa had yet to give the green light for playing at the Rogers Centre. The team was notified of the decision on Saturday.
“Based on the best-available public health advice, we have concluded the cross-border travel required for [Major League Baseball’s] regular season play would not adequately protect Canadians’ health and safety,” said Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino in a statement. “As a result, Canada will not be issuing a National Interest Exemption for the MLB’s regular season at this time.”
The announcement comes just five days before opening day. The Blue Jays are scheduled to open the season on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 24. Their home opener is scheduled for July 29 against the World Series champion Washington Nationals.
The Blue Jays have explored the possibility of playing their home games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, the ballpark that houses their Class AAA affiliate, or at their spring training stadium in Dunedin, Florida. Shapiro said a decision on a home location has not yet been made.
A sticking point in the discussions between MLB and the federal government was the U.S.-Canada border, which is closed to all “nonessential” travel until at least Aug. 21. The league sought an exemption from a requirement that anyone who enters Canada self-quarantine for 14 days. The restrictions on travel at the border are widely supported in Canada.
The federal government had previously allowed the Blue Jays to move their training camp to Toronto from Dunedin and waived the quarantine requirement after the club agreed to be confined to the Rogers Centre and an adjoining hotel.
But the plan for the regular season would require the Blue Jays and their opponents to travel back and forth across the border, including to and from U.S. states where COVID-19 cases are surging. Canada has largely flattened its epidemic curve.
Howard Njoo, Canada’s deputy chief public health officer, told reporters on Friday that travel across the border remained “an issue.”
“We’ve done a good job in terms of keeping our house in order here,” he said. The question, he added, was how to manage the risk of importing cases from elsewhere.
“That success that we’ve achieved, I think, is fragile,” Njoo said. “As we’ve seen, it just takes a few sparks and we can easily backslide into having more cases.”
He said while no professional sport league had submitted a return-to-play plan that was risk-free, the National Hockey League’s model was “closer to what we would be comfortable with.” That setup will see all teams confined to bubbles inside the two “hub cities” of Toronto and Edmonton and separated from the public.
