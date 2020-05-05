Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday a limited opening for some state parks and outdoor recreational facilities, including Pilot Butte in Bend and boat ramps at the Prineville Reservoir and the Cove Palisades at Lake Billy Chinook.
Pilot Butte will only be open to pedestrians, not vehicles.
Five other state park sites will open as of Tuesday: Tryon Creek in Portland, Willamette Mission north of Keizer, Mongold boat ramp at Detroit Lake, State Capital State Park in Salem and Joseph Stewart boat ramp on Lost Creek Lake near Shady Cove.
The parks had been closed under the governor’s stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Limited day-use will slowly return to other state parks starting next week based on the readiness of the community around the parks to welcome visitors, and how prepared the parks are with staff, supplies, and equipment, according to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
Not all restrooms will be open at the state parks, and parking will be limited.
The governor’s office still encourages people to bring a mask to cover their noses and mouths and try to visit less crowded areas at slower times.
State parks may open and close again with little advance notice, according to the state parks department. Updates will be posted online at oregonstateparks.org or by phone at 800-551-6949.
