The Bend winter warming shelter, which was scheduled to close Monday, will stay open longer in the wake of the novel coronavirus spreading in the community.
“Concerns about managing the spread of the new coronavirus and extremely cold weather this week prompted a cooperative scramble to find a way to extend the closure date,” according to a press release from NeighborImpact, the organization that operates the shelter.
But in light of an announcement from Gov. Kate Brown limiting public gatherings to 25 people, NeighborImpact is working on limiting the capacity of the shelter by rationing out time, said Rachel Haakenson, a spokesperson for NeighborImpact.
That means people would be able to use the shelter for a limited period of time and then would be asked to leave to make way for another group of people. Details about how long those shifts would last have yet to be determined.
NeighborImpact will also offer motel vouchers and distribute tents, sleeping bags, tarps and propane heaters, Haakenson said. The motel rooms would be for the guests that are most vulnerable, such as elderly shelter guests and those with disabilities.
Through an agreement between NeighborImpact at the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, the winter shelter — which is held at the Deschutes County public safety campus off U.S. Highway 20 — will continue to be open on a day-by-day basis. Any agreement is subject to final approval of the Deschutes County Commission.
The goal ultimately is to close the shelter and promote isolation, Haakenson said.
”The main motivation is the weather,” she said, referring to the reason the organization decided to keep the shelter open. “But that’s not to say if the weather resolves that that is a reason to close the shelter either.”
Funding for the extension will be provided from state money through Oregon Housing and Community Services and other partners, according to the release.
Since opening in December, 240 people have accessed the shelter. The January 2019 Point in Time count of homeless individuals in living in Central Oregon found 880 homeless people living in the region.
