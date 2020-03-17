A $190 million transportation bond may be removed from the May ballot by the Bend City Council Wednesday night in light of new economic concerns brought by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
A resolution to remove the bond was put on the city council agenda Tuesday afternoon after the leaders of GoBend 2020, the political action committee advocating for the bond, suggested it wasn't the best time to ask voters to consider a bond, given the economic uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, said Bend Mayor Sally Russell. If approved, the average homeowner would pay about $170 a year in property taxes.
"We need to be really clear that we recognize that this is most likely not the moment in time to send this forward to the voters," Russell told The Bulletin Tuesday. "We don't know what the economy is going to look like."
The goal would be to hold off on the bond, but to put it back on the ballot during a better time, Russell said.
The bond, which has been in the works for more than two years, includes dozens of projects aimed at easing traffic congestion, improving safety and connecting east and west Bend.
"We could leave it on the ballot, or we take the time to reconsider it and bring it to the voters at a time that works better for everyone and recognize that, at the end of the day, the community needs and will benefit from the projects," Russell said.
The Bend City Council will vote Wednesday night whether to keep the bond on the ballot.
"Not an easy decision, and not one lightly made," Russell said.
Councilor Barb Campbell is leaning toward removing the bond from the May ballot and putting on the November ballot instead. But she said it's a complicated decision because the bond could stimulate the economy.
"All of those dollars in the bond represents jobs for people," she said. "In order to do $200 million worth of work in 10 to 12 years, that will take a lot of people."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.