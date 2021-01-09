While the vast majority of Bend high school students attended school at home Wednesday morning, a small group of students from Bend Tech Academy at Marshall High School were doing career-focused hands-on learning inside their school.
A health class learned about phlebotomy by pumping fake blood out of a mannequin. In a technology class, students were using the computer program Tinkercad to 3D-print items like chess pieces. And students in a business class were learning how to design, print and sell T-shirts.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, students at Bend Tech Academy — a magnet school focused on career and technical education — are still able to participate this fall in the hands-on education the school specializes in giving. But they can only do so for two hours a day, one day a week, due to state rules on limited in-person instruction.
That is likely to change soon: Bend-La Pine Schools announced Thursday that high schoolers will return to school in a hybrid fashion starting Feb. 8. That means Bend Tech students will go from two hours to two days per week of in-person learning.
Many students and staff at Bend Tech Academy said they were grateful for at least a little hands-on learning this fall and January. But they look forward to when they can spend more time in the classroom.
“I would rather be in (full-time), doing all the hands-on projects, because that’s how I learn best," said ninth grader Gabriel Miller, 15. "But being able to come in, despite having a global pandemic, is really good.”
About 70% to 75% of Bend Tech Academy's student population attends limited in-person instruction on Wednesdays, said Principal Sal Cassaro.
That's not a large number of students, as many teens who initially signed up for Bend Tech switched to district-sponsored Bend-La Pine Online classes last fall, said Cassaro. December enrollment statistics show 97 students enrolled at Bend Tech — a sharp drop from the school district's projection of 159 students.
"We had such great momentum in our school, we were building great culture, doing some great things academically," Cassaro said. "Then COVID hit, and it spun everybody out.”
Cassaro took the reigns at Bend Tech Academy, then known as Marshall High School, in 2018. Over the course of a couple school years, he transformed it from an alternative high school to a career and technical education magnet school with classes in unique subjects like health, business, construction, robotics and more.
Many Bend Tech students joined the school explicitly for these hands-on programs that are difficult to replicate at home. Because of that, some students said they were disappointed they could only learn in-person once a week due to COVID-19 for the first half of the school year.
Ninth grader Mikah Dolyniuk, who's in a construction class, noted that much of that online learning for the class has been simply reviewing safety tips. And although he's been able to build things at home, since his family has a workshop, he knows many students don't have the same luxury.
"I got a good grade because I can make all this stuff, but I don’t know if other people had a worse grade because they couldn’t," Mikah, 15, said.
Not every student minded only attending school once a week. Ninth grader Elena Stephens said she actually enjoys the balance of mostly learning online, with just a splash of in-person schooling.
“Only going to actual school once a week is easier, way simpler, than every day," Elena, 14, said.
Both teachers and students said they felt safe on Wednesdays, as Bend Tech Academy staff effectively enforced COVID-19 protocols. But, as Mikah pointed out, social distancing isn't hard when your classes only have a few students.
“If we’re working, it’s nowhere near each other, tables across," he said.
Health teacher Heather Johnson said she was excited to eventually have her students back in the classroom for more hours.
However, Johnson still believes she teaches her students a lot in the limited time she has now, such as practicing stitching on a mannequin or demonstrating intubation — when a tube is stuck down a patient's throat to help them breathe.
“I’ve got two students for two hours. What I can do in that time is incredibly unheard of," she said. "It’s remarkably hands-on.”
