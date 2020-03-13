The Bend Senior Center will suspend service starting 5 p.m. Friday, according to the Bend Park & Recreation District.
The closure, which will last until April 8, is one of many precautions being taken by the park district to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Therapeutic recreation programs for adults and youth are also canceled through at least April 8.
Some programs and classes that primarily serve older adults at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center are also being canceled. Free Family Night at the swim center scheduled for Saturday, and the Wally Cup at The Pavilion scheduled to begin Friday are canceled after Gov. Kate Brown advised to end large gatherings on Thursday.
Kids INC, an after school program for Bend-La Pine school district students, will continue to operate in schools along with Enrichment Wednesday programs. However, park district spring break camps and other recreation programs scheduled in schools will be relocated to non-school locations or be canceled.
“The district is taking unprecedented measures to do what we can to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Don Horton, Executive Director, in a statement. “These measures are intended to help protect the most vulnerable populations we serve and to safeguard employees as much as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.