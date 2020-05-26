Bend Science Station, the local nonprofit organization that provides hands-on science education for kids, will resume its popular summer camps this year — with extra social distancing measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hands-on science day camps, many with kid-friendly themes such as Harry Potter or Mythbusters, will resume June 22 at its building on the Oregon State University-Cascades campus, according to the nonprofit's website.
The nonprofit has published a detailed list of social distancing precautions to keep kids and staff safe during the summer camps. These include daily health screenings, small cohorts of campers, keeping kids 6 feet apart as much as possible and asking all kids to bring their own facemasks.
Families interested in the summer camps can sign up at Bend Science Station's website.
