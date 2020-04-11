Under the COVID-19 pandemic, outdoor activities appeared differently Saturday in every corner of the Bend Whitewater Park.
Wave surfers were still taking turns on the Deschutes River. Couples were still sitting together on the grass. And people were still jogging over the pedestrian bridge on Colorado Avenue.
But each of them kept a 6-foot distance as they enjoyed the sunny, 60-degree spring day.
Bend Park & Recreation is keeping its parks and trails open through the pandemic, including the whitewater park, but with warning signs reminding people to safely use the spaces.
Victoria Lee, of Bend, stood alone on the Colorado Avenue pedestrian bridge Saturday and soaked in the sunny spring weather.
“Today, I decided to get coffee and come down and watch the surfers,” Lee said.
She watched as surfers waited to take a turn on the wave. Signs on the island by the standing wave asked the surfers to limit seven people on the river at one time and limit surfing to one hour sessions. The surfers were politely rotating through the waves and following the directions.
Lee, who works remotely for a company that supplies public safety technology for police and fire departments, said she is grateful for the nice weather during the pandemic. Getting outside safely is helping her with the social isolation from Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-at-home order to curb the spread of the virus. If it was winter and the sun was setting at 4 p.m., it would be much harder, Lee said.
“I’m really just trying to get out and enjoy the weather,” she said.
Living in Bend, known for its natural beauty and outdoor activities, helps, Brown said.
“We can get outside and recreate and stay a part,” she said.
The park district is asking residents to go alone or only with members of their household. Groups should not congregate, the district says.
If possible, people are asked to visit the parks and trails at less popular times like first thing in the morning when spaces open at 5 a.m. or later at night before they close at 10 p.m.
“For us, we recognize the importance parks and open spaces and trails play in everyone’s lives,” said Julie Brown, spokeswoman for the park district.
The park district’s off-leash dog parks, picnic areas and restrooms are open, Brown said.
The restrooms are cleaned twice a day, and are some of the only public restrooms available.
“That is one of the big reasons we have kept them open,” Brown said. “We have essential workers and others that need to be out and about.”
Ariel Mendez, a Bend Park & Recreation District board member, said it is important that people balance their need to get outside and use the park district spaces while staying safe.
“I don’t think the answer is, don’t go outside ever,” Mendez said. “I think the answer is along the lines of maintaining safe distance and not congregating.”
When spending time outside, people should first consider alternatives such as sitting on their front porches or playing in their backyards, Mendez said.
And if people go out, they should find parks and trails closest to their homes and consider wearing masks, Mendez said.
Oregon hospitals are reporting that the stay-at-home order is working, and hospitals are not getting overloaded with coronavirus cases like they are in other parts of the world.
“The biggest fear right now is how can we avoid backsliding,” he said. “All this progress could disappear if people start using parks and trails in an unsafe way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.