The mayors of Bend and Redmond, Oregon's two largest cities east of the Cascades, are holding their first weekly joint press conference to discuss the COVID-19 response on Thursday morning.
Sally Russell and George Endicott, mayors of Bend and Redmond, respectively, will talk about how their cities have responded to the pandemic, as well as how they've discussed strategies for eventually re-opening businesses, according to a press release from the cities.
The virtual press conference will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, and will be limited to members of the media. Russell and Endicott will hold subsequent press conferences every Thursday morning regarding COVID-19.
