Bend Police defended their actions during a melee Saturday between social justice activists and supporters of President Trump, and rejected accusations that one of their officers choked a woman unconscious during a confrontation with law enforcement personnel.
“Bend Police officers remained professional, calm and communicated in a clear and concise manner,” the department said in a statement released Thursday, after having received a high number of calls and emails about alleged abuses.
“Many members of the crowd disregarded the lawful orders given to them by Bend Police Officers to stop obstructing Bend Police officers from leaving the scene in a police vehicle,” the statement continues.
In its statement, the department also defended the officers who responded to Pilot Butte Neighborhood Park, where the two groups clashed, and states none are under investigation and none are on leave.
Seeking to dispel rumors, the department additionally released four cellphone videos used as evidence. They’re difficult to parse but appear to show officers remaining calm if uncertain what to do.
The past weekend in Bend saw two people arrested in three separate incidents involving essentially three groups — supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement, supporters of Trump and Bend Police Department officers.
For several hours Saturday afternoon, as police watched, the two groups faced off at Pilot Butte Neighborhood Park. Sometime after 4 p.m., the event descended into chaos after a man allegedly stole a Trump flag. Videos show numerous fights and civilians using pepper spray and electronic control devices. A 23-year-old Bend man, Garrett Gerdes, was arrested for allegedly stealing the small Trump flag, though he denies being affiliated with either side.
Confrontations continued that evening in downtown Bend, when a caravan of Trump supporters, including many who had faced off earlier at Pilot Butte, rode loudly through downtown as opponents held signs and jeered from the sidewalks. During a confrontation on foot, a 17-year-old boy allegedly fired a flare gun in the direction of a 22-year-old Trump supporter. The boy was arrested two days later. His name was not released because he is a minor.
Since the weekend, activists have continued their call for action against Bend Cpl. Jeff Frickey, who they say choked an activist while attempting to remove her from the ground.
“Here is the photo of Corporal Frickey doing what Bend Police Department says didn’t happen,” reads a post by Luke Richter on the Facebook page of his group, the Central Oregon Peacekeepers.
Bend Police spokeswoman Lt. Juli McConkey reiterated to The Bulletin on Thursday that charges are likely to come from the weekend’s events, though she could not give a sense of how many on each side.
“There was a lot of criminal activity this weekend,” she said. “All of it will be turned over to the district attorney’s office.”
Activists expressed concern that a man believed to be a Trump supporter seen in several photos brandishing a handgun was not arrested and why his name was not released.
McConkey said an arrest could still come, and the reason his name wasn’t released was because he wasn’t arrested.
Despite the statements from Bend Police, members of Central Oregon Peacekeepers intend to protest Friday afternoon outside Bend Police headquarters on NE 15th Street. A post Thursday afternoon by Richter asks members to come and fill out complaint forms against Frickey.
The heated exchanges came as newly appointed Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said his officers could use more training to deal with these kinds of violent protests.
Krantz, who took over as police chief in July, made those remarks Wednesday night before the Bend City Council.
“It’s difficult to train around things you never intend to respond to,” Krantz said.
In a presentation to the council, Krantz addressed the events of the weekend and said he felt his officers responded “very well.”
Krantz has had a busy two months since taking over for former chief Jim Porter.
His hiring was met with criticism by activists concerned he’d spent his entire career at the much-maligned Portland Police Bureau. And during his first week on the job, Bend made national news when hundreds of activists blockaded two jail buses in Bend being used to deport undocumented immigrants.
Since then, Central Oregon has seen increasing tension and some violence between Trump supporters and BLM activists.
