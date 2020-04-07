Bend Police Chief Jim Porter will delay retirement several months to help the city manage through the COVID-19 crisis.
Porter had planned for nearly a year to work his final shift Friday and cap a 42-year career in law enforcement. He said as late as a week ago the department would be just as strong without him and the coronavirus pandemic would not stall his plan to retire.
“Right now we’re facing the biggest challenge the city has ever faced, and it’s going to take additional staffing to address it,” Porter said. “It’s probably not a good time for a leadership change in the middle of a pandemic.”
Porter and his boss, City Manager Eric King, agreed he would stay on until at least June 15.
Porter was promoted to chief in 2014 after King fired former Chief Jeff Sale in the wake of several scandals.
Porter has been credited with implementing programs that improved officer retention and reduced instances of officers using force.
Despite his earlier intention to retire, Porter now says there are two major projects he doesn’t want to walk away from.
One is working with King to make operational cuts ahead of an anticipated drop in revenue.
“I don’t think it’s any secret the city is really going to have to really re-examine its budget based on this,” Porter said.
The other ongoing project is the coronavirus response, which has so far involved trying to balance the department’s mission to be face-to-face with the public as much as possible, while curtailing in-person contacts based on recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oregon Health Authority.
“It’s difficult for our officers right now,” he said. “They not only have their own safety to worry about, they’re worried about what they’re taking home, and how they’re going to have to change their lives.”
Porter said the department has not seen a significant drop in calls, nor has it seen increases in calls involving mental health or domestic violence, nor an increase in suicides.
“If there has been a drop or an increase, it’s not significant enough to say that there’s a trend,” he said.
Officers are making fewer vehicle stops, however.
“We are encouraging our officers not to make one-on-one contacts unless there is a life-threatening incident or a significant potential threat to people’s safety,” he said.
Since Gov. Kate Brown issued her “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, forbidding gatherings where social distancing cannot be maintained, the Bend Police Department has received fewer than five complaints from residents. In each instance, officers resolved the call without writing citations.
The city has so far received 29 applications from people interested in becoming the next police chief, according to King, who said he knows of at least three internal candidates.
The deadline to apply has been pushed back to April 17. King expects to make an initial review of applicants by the end of the month.
Initial interviews will be conducted remotely.
“We hope to have in-person interviews in early June,” King said. “ However, we will have to evaluate things to see if that’s possible.”
