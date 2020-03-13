In an unprecedented move, the Bend Park & Recreation District is canceling all recreation programs and closing facilities starting Sunday evening amid mounting concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The park district will reassess the situation at the end of March.
About 400 part-time employees will be reassigned to other jobs or will have to file for unemployment in a decision that will disrupt dozens of community programs used by hundreds of people.
The decision was prompted by the city of Bend and President Donald Trump declaring states of emergency in response to the fast spreading, flu-like virus. The city of Redmond and Deschutes County also declared states of emergency, an act that allows local government to make decisions such as limiting access to public places and buying items or services related to health and safety without going through regular, time-consuming procedures related to buying them.
“We just felt it was our duty to the community to fall in line with the direction we are receiving from our public sector partners,” said Don Horton, executive director for the park district.
The Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, The Pavilion, Art Station, Bend Senior Center, district office and park services will be closed to the public through March 29, mirroring the school closures ordered by Gov. Kate Brown Thursday night.
The decision comes after the district called an emergency meeting Friday afternoon to discuss whether to enact facility and program closures. Some on the board advocated for full closures, seeing the approach as the best way to slow the virus.
Others advocated keeping some programs and facilities running, arguing that they serve an important public service for families otherwise struggling with child care and activities while schools are out.
“I’m concerned about families that don’t have any other options...and I’d like to see if there is anything the district can still offer while addressing the goal of slowing infection rates,” said board member Ariel Mendez during the meeting.
Parks and trails will remain open, however, and facilities like bathrooms and playgrounds will continue to be maintained, Horton said.
“It will be an opportunity for people to social distance themselves outdoors,” Horton said.
KIDS Inc and Enrichment Wednesdays, both after school programs heavily relied on by hundreds of children in the Bend-La Pine School District, have been canceled starting next week. Spring break camps are also canceled.
But the biggest impact is coming to nearly 400 part-time employees, whose hours may be cut severely, or entirely, in light of temporarily suspending programs and services. Fees are a large part of how the district makes money — no programs, no new revenue.
All 116 full time employees are still being asked to report to work.
The district will try to reassign as many people as possible to other jobs, Horton said, but it will be impossible to find more work for 400 people. The district does not plan to lay off any employees, and is paying employees their regular wages for the next two weeks.
But starting Monday, the district will help employees prepare to file for unemployment in case their hours get severely cut.
“I think we’re making the right decision, but I understand we add a lot of value to people’s lives,” Horton said. “So it’s unfortunate we have to take this unprecedented approach. But this kind of unprecedented situation requires us to make these kinds of decisions.”
Horton said the park district will continue to monitor the situation, and hopes to have everything running back to normal as soon as possible.
Credits will be issued to an account for missed classes. Facility passes will be extended for the period of time that facilities remain closed, according to the district.
