The Bend Park & Recreation District has laid off 321 part-time employees as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to shutter recreation facilities and cancel recreation programs.
The layoffs included lifeguards, fitness instructors and other staffers who no longer have duties because facilities like The Pavilion and Juniper Swim & Fitness Center closed two weeks ago, said Julie Brown, the district’s communication manager, in a text message.
“The hope is to rehire as soon as facilities and programs reopen,” Brown said in a text.
Full-time staff and part-time staff who are fulfilling essential functions like custodial, park services operations, recreation program support and administrative functions are still employed.
The layoffs come as many employers in Central Oregon struggle to keep afloat as a result of state-mandated closures of certain businesses and large gatherings. A large number of layoffs were anticipated when the park district made the decision to close facilities in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Laid off employees will receive full paychecks for March, payment for any unused accrued vacation time and an additional severance payment for scheduled hours through April 20, according to the district. The district is also paying for benefits through April for the part-time employees who did have benefits.
“The severance compensation is intended to provide cash quickly to assist individuals and to provide flexibility for them to plan ahead,” Brown wrote in a statement. “They are also being encouraged to pursue unemployment benefits opportunities.”
The Bend Park & Recreation District board also declared a state of emergency on Monday, empowering Executive Director Don Horton to have more latitude to respond to the public health crisis.
In a remote meeting that was livestreamed over Facebook, the board unanimously voted for the resolution, which gives Horton the power to make several decisions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that otherwise would require a vote from the board.
The emergency declaration gives Horton the power to make certain decisions to modify personnel policy to include more sick time for employees affected by the virus, to redirect district funds to be used in relation to the emergency, to create alternative recreation programs and decide whether to limit access to park property.
The district has already experimented with streaming fitness classes online, Horton said.
The emergency order also allows Horton to make decisions on fixing up and maintaining property. The park district has some of the only public restrooms open and available in town, which serves as a benefit to the homeless population and people who do deliveries who are looking to wash their hands between jobs, Horton said.
But there is a consequence to keeping these facilities open, Horton said.
“We’re seeing an increased amount of vandalism as a result of that,” Horton said.
More people are also stealing hand sanitizer from portable toilets at some parks, Horton said.
Regardless, at this point there are no discussions about closing parks, trails and the restrooms that go with them. Some board members have heard from residents about their concerns about crowding on parks and trails, especially in light of state parks and national forest areas closing.
“So far we’ve had cool days, but as the weather starts to warm up, (crowding) may be a concern,” Horton said in the meeting Monday.
But board members reiterated that they felt it was imperative for the community’s mental health to keep parks and trails open.
“If nothing else this shows how valued our green spaces are,” said board member Ted Schoenborn.
