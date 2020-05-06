The Bend Park & Recreation District board extended an emergency declaration until July 7, which gives Executive Director Don Horton the power to make several decisions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that would otherwise require a board vote.
The board, which originally declared the state of emergency March 30, approved the extension at its virtual meeting Tuesday livestreamed over Facebook.
The emergency declaration is an administrative step and unrelated to decisions about reopening park facilities, according to Bend Park & Recreation spokeswoman, Julie Brown.
“The extension of the declaration only continues the executive director’s authority to take all actions necessary to prepare and respond effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Brown said. "Timing and decisions related to reopening facilities and resuming recreation programs will be informed by the governor’s executive orders. That is not necessarily the same timeline.”
The emergency declaration does give Horton the power to make certain decisions to modify personnel policy to include more sick time for employees affected by the virus, to redirect district funds to be used in relation to the emergency, to create alternative recreation programs and decide whether to limit access to park property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.